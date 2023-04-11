Four Calvert public school students were recently selected to the 2023 National Association for Music Education All-Eastern Honors Ensembles.
Huntingtown High School’s Nathan Hayes and Taylor Crow were selected to perform with the mixed choir, while Huntingtown High School’s Kayla Rogers and Emily Ingle will perform with the treble choir.
“This is an exciting learning experience for our students,” Calvert County Public Schools Supervisor of Fine & Performing Arts Christine Cook said in a release. “The students will be rehearsing and performing under the direction of nationally renowned guest conductors, while singing with the finest high school students from the east coast.”
The 2023 NAfME All-Eastern Honors Ensembles will perform Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and the Theater at Innovation Square in Rochester, N.Y.
The All-Eastern Honors Ensembles consist of high school juniors and seniors from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. Ensembles include a concert band, symphony orchestra, mixed chorus, treble chorus, jazz ensemble and modern band.
Each of the state music educators’ associations within the eastern division oversee the selection process in its respective state and compile ranked lists of recommended juniors and seniors who have participated in their all-state festival.