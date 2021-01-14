Graduations
Angela Jordan of Waldorf (Master of Education, Concordia University)
Mallory Davila of Hollywood (Bachelor of Arts in public health, College of Charleston)
President’s list
Karen Anderson of Port Tobacco (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Selia Bizzarro of Lusby (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Taylor Brown of Mechanicsville (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Patricia Cain of Waldorf (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Darrien Coates of Huntingtown (Mount St. Mary’s University)
James Connelly of Mechanicsville (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Hugh Gardiner of LaPlata (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Matthew Norris of Mechanicsville (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Christian Reynolds of Prince Frederick (SUNY Potsdam)
Lauren Weeks of Mechanicsville (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Dean’s list
Janae M. Ackerman of Chesapeake Beach (Bridgewater College)
Dominic Aeschlimann of Huntingtown (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Veronica Albright of Great Mills (University of Evansville)
Sean Alderson of Coltons Point (Bucknell University)
Kimberly Armstrong of Leonardtown (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Trent Aughinbaugh of Port Tobacco (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Tori Bowles of Leonardtown (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Katrina Brillantes of Waldorf (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Myanna Brooks of Accokeek (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Judith Broussard of Waldorf (Bridgewater College)
Taylor Burroughs of Leonardtown (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Helena Caaya of Waldorf (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Novalee Callis of Patuxent River (Bridgewater College)
Holly Click of Avenue (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Alexander DePiazza of Drayden (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Christopher DePiazza of Drayden (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Alicia Dunn of La Plata (DeSales University)
Mykhaela Dyer of White Plains (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Alisa Elsner of Dunkirk (Clarion University of Pennsylvania)
Paul Fagnano of Leonardtown (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Gabriella Fratantuono of Prince Frederick (Clarion University of Pennsylvania)
Dezmond Foulks of Waldorf (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Lily Gorman of Lusby (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Peyton Gregory of Owings (Bridgewater College)
Catherine Guy of Huntingtown (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Charles Heinze of Bel Alton (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Alexis Hobble of LaPlata (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Josephine Hughes of St. Leonard (Mercer University)
Dominique Jeffery of Bryans Road (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Destiny Johnson of Prince Frederick (Bridgewater College)
Jessica Johnson of Mechanicsville (Slippery Rock University)
Tierra Jones of Waldorf (Bucknell University)
Keli Kern of Lusby (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Diamond Lewis of Chesapeake Beach (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Carrina Martinez of Waldorf (Bridgewater College)
Brooke Miller of Dunkirk (Slippery Rock University)
Morgan Miller of Dunkirk (Slippery Rock University)
Lauren Murphy of Chesapeake Beach (Slippery Rock University)
Sydney Monk of Charlotte Hall (Geneva College)
Allison O'Brien of Owings (Bridgewater College)
Ben Ogle Jr. of Owing (Bridgewater College)
Derrick Redden of St. Leonard (Clarion University of Pennsylvania)
Maria Schroeck of Waldorf (Slippery Rock University)
Caroline Schwartzenburg of Lexington Pk (Geneva College)
Jayda Smith of Waldorf (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Margaret Stine of La Plata (Mount St. Mary’s University)
Joshua Stokes of Huntingtown (Slippery Rock University)
Margaret Widman of Chesapeake Beach (Mount St. Mary’s University)