Hendershot helps Penn to design win
Seth Hendershot of Dunkirk was among the team members that helped the Pennsylvania College of Technology construction management team to a first-place finish at the 30th annual Associated Schools of Construction Region 1 Student Competition Nov. 8-10 in Albany, N.Y.
Penn College topped the Pre-Construction category, sponsored by Weeks Marine Inc., which challenged four teams to handle project startup for the first phase of deck rehabilitation at International-Matex Tank Terminals’ Pier 6 in New Jersey, which included allowance for delivery of materials and equipment by waterborne barge.
The college’s Commercial entry, enlisted by Dimeo Construction Co. to renovate a three-story dormitory at Providence College and connect it by an atrium to a new two-story building, placed fifth among 13 teams. That category was won by Drexel University.
“I am consistently amazed by what the students are able to produce with so little time and with only their coursework and several summer internships to build from,” assistant professor and department head for construction management Wayne R. Sheppard said in a news release. “They really drill into the details and produce some amazing proposals and presentations. All of the schools are sending talented students, so to win is a great testimony of their efforts … but I also enjoy seeing them have fun with the experience.”
Hendershot teamed up with Adam Hutchinson, Zachary Kravitz, Justin Stanton, Jacob R. Stouffer and Brendan Thompson.
In all, 16 colleges and universities fielded 28 teams in four competition categories.
Weiskircher tours Wall Street
Misericordia University students in the Future Business Leaders of America — Phi Beta Lambda, which included Thomas Weiskircher of Huntingtown, recently toured the New York Stock Exchange and spoke with a professional market maker before witnessing the closing bell to end the day of trading at the world’s largest stock exchange.
The students first toured the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum that commemorates the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.
Students also received a private tour of the New York Stock Exchange before going to the trading floor, where they talked to the market maker for Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
The professional trader outlined the history of stock trading, working the trading floor and his role of connecting buyers to sellers. Before the end of trading, the students witnessed the closing bell.