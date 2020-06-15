University honors

Holt graduates from technical school
Devan Holt will graduate from the the Air Force Academy’s Technical School in Wichita Falls, Texas, in September.
Holt, who graduated from Northern High in 2019 and the Air Force’s basic military training in June, will now work as in Aircrew Flight Equipment, which is survival systems for pilots and aircrew at a location yet to be determined.
Holt is the seventh generation of his family dating back to the Civil War to serve in the military.
Reynolds named to president’s list
Christian Reynolds of Prince Frederick was named to the president’s list at The State University of New York at Potsdam for the spring semester.
To be named to the president’s list, students must have completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Reynolds is majoring in musical studies.
Roller graduates from Iowa State
Michael Roller of Chesapeake Beach graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in entrepreneurship and international business from Iowa State University.
Whittington named to dean’s list
Meghan Whittington of Owings was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
Williams named to dean’s list
Michael Williams of Dunkirk was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
Winston named to dean’s list
Allison Winston of Lusby was named to the dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee for the spring semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have have a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Young graduates from Clemson
Casey Young of St. Leonard graduated with a master of science in bioengineering from Clemson University in South Carolina.