Julie Elizabeth Ledda and Lawrence Fitzgerald Loughery were wed Oct. 30 at Hotel Ballast in Wilmington, N.C. by Pastor Ron Lewis.
The best man was Christian Loughery of Mechanicsville while the groomsmen were Todd Newcomer of Port Republic, Casey Anderson of Wilmington, N.C., Brandon Russell of Huntingtown and Mike Fitzwater of Leland, N.C.
The matron of honor was Shelby Martin of Sanford, Fl. while the bridesmaids were Megan Henderson of Pocomoke City, Sierra Ledda of Prince Frederick, Elena Ledda of Prince Frederick, Lauren Douglas of Prince Frederick, Shanna Digges of Ridge, Katy Fitzwater of Leland, N.C. and Keely Neeld of Wilmington, N.C.
The ring bearer was Cade Henderson of Pocomoke City, the flower girls were Keelyn and Kali Fitzwater of Leland, N.C. and the usher was Edward Ledda of West Winfield, N.Y.
The bride is a 2011 graduate Calvert High School and a 2015 graduate of Salisbury University. She is a fourth-grade teacher at South Topsail Elementary School in Hampstead, N.C.
She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Heidi Ledda of Prince Frederick.
The groom is a 2009 graduate of Huntingtown High School and 2012 graduate of the College of Southern Maryland. He is a solutions specialist with Verizon in Wilmington, N.C.
He is the son of Tara Neeld of Wilmington, N.C. and Lawrence Loughery of Wilmington, N.C.
The couple will honeymoon at a later date.