Calvert citizens are still questioning “how’s it possible that commissioners Hart, McConkey, Hutchins; Mark Willis, director of planning and zoning and his staff got away with selling Calvert County to the “highest bidder?”
Truly, it’s quite simple. Anthony Williams, builder/developer and president of Small Business Interest Group, illuminated over 400 citizens attending the commissioners July 23 final public hearing for “our” 20-year comprehensive plan. Williams lamented how SBIG was being treated through citizen testimony stating, “we formed a coalition with our government: Mike Hart, Mark Willis, all the people, Mary Beth Cook, everybody. SBIG formed a coalition with them 4 1/2 years ago when everybody’s complaining about the planning commission, the third floor. We formed this coalition, and worked hard with (planning and zoning) and now we’re being criticized.” This distressing testimony reveals what has/is going on behind our backs.
From the “horse’s mouth,” the strategies of SBIG, Willis, staffers and commissioners are found in SBIG’s backroom meetings (commencing in 2015). Williams expressed gratitude that “the county and the small business group are to each other. The next steps will be to increase town centers and take care of the TDR program. We feel [county adminsitrators] are on the right track.” Attendance indicates 16 administrators/staffers sat in rapt attention furiously taking notes dictated by 11 SBIG members. I submit this isn’t just a coalition; it’s collusion against us, the citizen/taxpayer.
While hardworking citizens were putting in a 40-hour week, SIBG relentlessly dictated commands/demands to county staff. The small business group and a local law firm introduced Peterson Companies, developer of National Harbor, to the administrators. Peterson liked what they were promised: a 20-year window with a flexible comprehensive plan, no town centers, unfettered installation of private sewer systems and carte blanche buildout that could change any time due to built-in “flexibility.” SBIG, Mark Willis, Hart, McConkey and Hutchins want a build out like Waldorf — just snazzier like Annapolis or Alexandria. Massive commercial/retail topped with high-rise condos from Dunkirk to Lusby.
Minutes indicate Rodney Gertz stated “issues like EC zoning and the comprehensive plan need flexibility and simplicity for developers to create their projects.” Mark Willis followed up assuring the small business group members, “the differences between the current rewrite of the comp plan and the previous plan is simplicity and flexibility, adding “times have changed.” In June 2017, Willis assured “staff will work on the zoning ordinance simultaneously with the comprehensive plan.” To date, Mark Willis assures the zoning isn’t finished. SIBG and Willis snicker that we citizens will blink; don’t possess the backbone, smarts or resources to fight.
We attended comp plan meetings, forums and hearings run by Willis, his staff, commissioners and consultants. (The lead consultant is the past director of Charles County planning and zoning, creator of the new and improved Waldorf). During the Waldorf/LaPlata buildout, she moved up to Harford County, “because it is God’s country” she proclaimed to me at a forum.
When county administrators and commissioners lie to us … shame on them. When they lie and we do nothing about this tax-increasing travesty … shame on us.
Calvert Citizens United Inc. was formed and filed suit in circuit court to overturn the three commissioners’ approval of the plan and their last-minute devastating changes the public had no knowledge of. The lawsuit alleges numerous, unlawful violations including McConkey not recusing himself and voting on his Cox Road property into T/C.
Let’s face facts; either your family goes back generations and created our lifestyle (referred to statewide and in travel magazines as the Jewel of Southern Maryland) or, maybe, moved here a generation ago or just moved here.
Our bay/river peninsula is one community. Because of this sellout, it rests with us to protect this jewel. Neighbors, follow CCU on Facebook and keep informed about “your” lawsuit, www.facebook.com/Calvert Citizens United, and become part of Calvert history.
This will be a precedent-setting lawsuit.