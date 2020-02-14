An Anne Arundel County man who was charged with stealing a fire truck in Huntingtown and driving it to a parking lot near the county line will have his case heard in circuit court.
On Tuesday, District Court Judge Gary Stephan Gasparovic approved defendant James Michael Rogers’ request for a jury trial.
Rogers was represented in court by attorney Christina Caron Maroney of state Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr.’s law firm.
According to court documents, on Oct. 19, Dfc. Paul Wood of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the park and ride on Lower Pindell Road in Anne Arundel County for the report of a vehicle theft.
The caller told police that a truck belonging to the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department was parked in the lot.
Wood stated in court documents that the 2005 Pierce fire truck was located by a retired Prince George’s County fireman who is a volunteer in Charles County.
Police investigators learned the truck had been sent to Emergency Vehicle Services in Huntingtown for servicing.
“Ricky Ward, the owner of Emergency Vehicle Services, arrived at the scene and stated that was the fire truck that was on his lot for service,” Wood stated in court papers, adding that the business owner told police they probably had video from a surveillance camera showing the truck being stolen.
According to Wood, Cpl. Vince O’Donnell of the sheriff’s office contacted a resident living near the park and ride who provided police with information that the truck arrived in the park and ride lot at approximately 10:30 p.m.
According to the witness, the driver of the fire truck “was a white male who was picked up by another white male driving a dark-colored pickup truck,” Wood stated.
While still at the park and ride, Wood was contacted “by an anonymous source who stated he knew who stole the fire truck.”
“The source stated it was James Michael Rogers.” The anonymous source provided Wood and O’Donnell with the suspect’s address.
The officers went to the house, contacted Rogers, and arrested him.
Later, during an interview with Detective Richard Cress at the sheriff’s office, Rogers “gave a statement admitting to taking the fire truck and leaving it at the park and ride,” Wood stated in court documents.
Rogers’ father admitted to police he owns a dark pickup truck.
The defendant told investigators his father was not involved in the incident.
Rogers was charged with theft $100,000-plus and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Both charges are felonies.
Rogers was released on his own recognizance.
According to the Cobb Island VFD administration, the truck is valued at approximately $750,000.
A court docket summary indicated the pre-trial conference related to the case is scheduled for March 23, and a jury trial has been planned for April 28.
