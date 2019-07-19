A man accused of stabbing another man during an altercation outside a Prince Frederick carryout restaurant last month was indicted Monday by a Calvert County grand jury.
Mario Puzo Le, 37, of Huntingtown was indicted on three counts — attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. The first two counts are felonies. Initially, Le was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing, which occurred during the mid-morning hours of June 15 outside Wendy’s on Solomons Island Road.
The victim, identified in court documents as Louis Edward Harrod, 25, was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Prince George’s Hospital Center after being initially treated by Calvert County emergency medical services providers. Harrod’s injuries were not life threatening, according to police.
In court documents, Trooper Woolman of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack stated that shortly after he arrived at the crime scene, he found the victim sitting on the curb in front of the restaurant’s order screen, and Le was found standing at the restaurant’s side entrance. “Le was positively identified by the witnesses who called to report the altercation,” Woolman stated. “Le denied any involvement and stated Harrod was a friend of his and that he doesn’t know how he got the wound or what happened.”
Witnesses told the trooper that Le and Harrod were fighting in the parking lot and Wendy’s employees came out of the restaurant and separated the two. Woolman stated he reviewed in-store video camera footage that showed Le coming into the restaurant’s back entrance “with two possible weapons.” Woolman stated, “a review of the video footage revealed that after the stabbing was suspected to occur, Le came to the back entrance of the restaurant and directly to his bag.” A search of Le’s Air Jordan backpack yielded a small retractable pocket knife.
The state’s case against Le is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Timothy J. Maher.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY