A Baltimore city circuit court judge has ruled in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Maryland Chapter, which has been attempting to receive documents from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office regarding the use of search techniques by deputies.
According to court records, Judge Martin H. Schreiber rendered his decision April 14. The Baltimore court has jurisdiction over the state’s cases related to the Freedom of Information Act.
In July 2021, the state’s ACLU chapter requested documents from the Calvert sheriff’s office “relating to the use of three police searching techniques by the sheriff’s office.”
The union identified those techniques as “body searches, strip searches and manual body cavity searches.” Additionally, the union requested a waiver of fees.
The documents requested go back to 2017.
In response to the request, then-Assistant Sheriff Col. Dave McDowell stated that due to approximately 240 hours of personnel time it would take to locate review and produce responsive records, “the sheriff’s office must charge a fee of $12,271.50 to satisfy the request.”
A court docket summary shows the ACLU chapter filed its complaint against the sheriff’s office in March 2022.
McDowell said at the time the suit was filed that the ACLU had the ability to pay the fee.
“This is a carryover from the previous administration,” Lt. Col. Dave Payne, the current assistant sheriff under Sheriff Ricky Cox (R), told Southern Maryland News in an email Monday afternoon. “We were informed of the case after we transitioned into the current configuration of our office. The case currently resides with the assigned attorney. We look forward to closing this case out.”
Carl N. Zacarias of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office represented the local sheriff's office. Monday afternoon Zacarias told Southern Maryland News the attorney general's office is "deliberating" as to whether or not to file an appeal in the case.
"We should know by May 14," Zacarias said.
Former Sheriff Mike Evans (R) is identified as a codefendant in the litigation.
“This decision is a win for everyone in Calvert County seeking police accountability, especially those harmed by wrongful invasive searches,” Dara Johnson, ACLU of Maryland’s legal advocacy coordinator stated in a press release. “The court’s ruling further confirms the public’s clear interest in protecting against police misconduct and we are hopeful that these records will help us continue to do so.”
“The sheriff tried to argue that the public has no interest in understanding how — and how often — police officers deploy some of their most invasive tactics,” stated Samantha Miller, one of two attorneys who represented the state’s ACLU chapter. “The judge was not persuaded.”
Among the search records being sought by the ACLU from the Calvert sheriff’s office are any video/audio recordings, including dashboard camera footage, as well as field observation reports, criminal investigation/case reports, arrest reports and charging documents.