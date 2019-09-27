A St. Mary’s County man charged with the armed robbery of a bank in Owings this spring was indicted Monday in U.S. District Court for Maryland, federal authorities reported.
In a document signed by U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur, the grand jury for the district of Maryland handed down a single count, stating the defendant — Donald Edward Rankin, 64, of Lexington Park — “did by force, violence and intimidation, take from the person and presence of employees of a PNC bank branch located in Calvert County, the deposits of which were then insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, approximately $3,400 in United States currency, belonging to and in the care, custody, control, management and possession of said bank, and did, in committing and attempting to commit this offense, assault and put in jeopardy the life of a person by the use of a dangerous weapon and device.”
In addition to the single count of bank robbery with a dangerous weapon, the federal court’s grand jury notified the defendant of the intention of authorities to “seek forfeiture,” that is, to seize any property “traceable to the commission of the offense.”
In June, a Calvert County grand jury indicted Rankin on six counts related to the May 9 armed robbery.
The six-count indictment charges Rankin with armed robbery, robbery, firearm use in a felony/violent crime, first-degree assault, theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.
According to witness accounts, sometime around 10 a.m. on May 9, a man wearing a red plaid shirt, a camouflage-style baseball cap with USMC printed on the front, an orange bandana tied around his mouth and nose, and reflective sunglasses entered the PNC Bank on Fowler Road in Owings.
Bank employees told police the man was carrying a backpack and was armed with a silver semiautomatic handgun.
In court documents, Detective Josh Buck stated the gunman demanded money once he entered the lobby.
Later, a bank employee told police “she was scared and attempted three times to put in the combination to the safe, however, was unsuccessful and as a result, was locked out of the safe.” Buck stated that action angered the gunman, who threatened to kill the bank employee. He allegedly made a second vow to kill the employee if he heard police coming, according to court documents. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Investigators were able to obtain a clear surveillance camera image of the masked gunman that was posted on local and regional websites and social media approximately one hour after the incident occurred. Witness information on the culprit’s getaway vehicle, recorded data from a license plate reader and vehicle registration data and information provided by an auto dealership also help authorities track down the suspect.
Rankin was apprehended without incident nine days later at an Upper Marlboro hotel.
According to a docket summary, Rankin is scheduled for a plea hearing in circuit court Oct. 4 with a jury trial tentatively planned for Oct. 29.
Public defender Luke Woods is representing Rankin, and the case is being prosecuted locally by Deputy State’s Attorney Jennifer L. Morton.
