A St. Leonard man was served a four-count indictment last week as a result of domestic assault that reportedly occurred on Christmas Eve. The defendant — Matthew Adam Ward, 33 — was ordered by a district court judge to have no contact with the female victim.
The grand jury indictment charges Ward with one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, firearm use in a felony crime of violence and reckless endangerment.
According to a statement of probable cause filed in the state court system by the investigating officer — Tfc. Kelsey Stull of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack — a domestic dispute was reported Dec. 24 around 8 p.m. at a home on Parkers Wharf Road.
Stull stated “a third party caller” contacted the Prince Frederick barrack and told about the attack. When the trooper arrived at the residence, she detained Ward and read him his Miranda rights, which he waived, according to court documents. He denied assaulting the victim.
The victim told Stull that during a verbal argument, Ward told her several times to leave the home. The victim told Stull that when she attempted to leave with a small child, Ward stated, “Where do you think you are going?” The victim told the officer that Ward “turned around and went to the safe on the floor of the bedroom and grabbed the Ruger P95 with his right hand and first held it next to his right leg and stated, ‘Try me.’” He then aimed the gun’s barrel at the victim’s head.
According to the trooper’s account in court documents, a scuffle ensued, and the victim was pushed to the floor. Ward became verbally abusive and is alleged to have grabbed the victim by the neck. She was able to eventually free herself from Ward’s grasp.
“This incident with the firearm occurred in sight and sound of the 2-month-old [child],” Stull wrote in the statement of probable cause.
On Dec. 25, Ward was arrested and charged. He was initially held without bond, according to court records. He later had bond set at $5,000, which he posted.
Ward is being represented by Owings attorney Ricardo L. “Rick” Piereck. The defendant is due to appear in circuit court March 2 for an initial appearance.
