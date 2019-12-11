Alleged drug distributor pleads guilty

A St. Mary’s County man who was arrested in July by Calvert County authorities during a traffic stop in Owings pleaded guilty Friday to a single count of controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute narcotics.
That charge was one of six counts the defendant — Jeffrey Rod Bradford, 31, of Lexington Park — was indicted on back in September. Bradford was to have gone to trial on the charges in February.
According to court documents, on July 11 a member of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit followed Bradford and Sarah Ray Ward, 29, of Owings, from Prince Frederick to Baltimore City and back to the county.
Detective Brian Pounsberry stated in court records that Bradford and Ward were “known abusers of controlled dangerous substances and have a history of distributing.”
In Baltimore, Bradford and Ward were observed meeting with an unidentified man in a part of the city known by law enforcement as a “high drug-trafficking area,” Pounsberry stated.
Once Bradford and Ward drove back into Calvert — at the Route 2 and Route 260 intersection — their vehicle was stopped by police.
“A search of Bradford’s person revealed a clear plastic bag containing 21 capsules of suspected heroin, nine clear plastic vials with pink caps containing suspected crack cocaine and another plastic bag containing suspected suboxine,” Pounsberry stated.
Officers also confiscated a cellphone, a hotel room card and U.S. currency.
In the court documents, Pounsberry stated that Ward waived her Miranda rights and told deputies she was a drug abuser, and was aware the drive to Baltimore City was to purchase drugs, but affirmed she did not have a part in obtaining any of the CDS.
Ward was also indicted on drug charges.
According to Rausch Funeral Home, Sarah Ray Ward died Sept. 15.
A cause of death was not given in her obituary.
During Friday’s hearing, Judge Mark Chandlee told Bradford he would recommend him for home detention, authorize work release and recommend his enrollment in drug court.
“Under no circumstances are you allowed to go to Baltimore City,” Chandlee told Bradford. He also told the defendant he is to have daily contact with his drug court case manager.
Bradford was represented during the public hearing by Cara Halverson of the public defender’s office.
Prosecution of the case was handled by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell.
