Alleged drug peddlers busted in Sunderland
On Sept. 15, an emergency call was broadcast in Calvert reporting that a 31-year-old woman was passed out in the front seat of a truck parked at a Sunderland convenience store. Witnesses reported the truck was later driven from the scene at a high rate of speed. According to Deputy Brady Wilson, Dfc. Nikki Gilmore and Dfc. Troy Holt located the truck and initiated a traffic stop. The woman had signs of an opioid overdoes and was give one dose of Narcan.
Wilson reported in court documents that the driver of the truck was identified as Robert Henderson Hale, 50, of Sunderland. A search of Hale’s truck yielded a small plastic bag “containing numerous amounts of clear and red capsules containing a white powdery substance,” Wilson stated.
During an interview with Wilson, Hale said the capsules contained heroin, which he bought in Baltimore. “He was asked how many he bought and he stated he bought 50 capsules for $250,” Wilson stated.
In addition to the drugs, deputies confiscated a cell phone from the front passenger side door and a small amount of cash.
The woman was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center. She was identified as Nichole Jeanette Nash, 31, of Sunderland, according to charging papers.
Hale was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center after being examined at the traffic stop scene by emergency medical services personnel.
Hale was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute and CDS possession not marijuana. He was also issued four traffic citations for driving while impaired by CDS, negligent driving, driving without a license and failure to display registration to a police office.
Nash was charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession paraphernalia.
Court records indicate Hale and Nash are both being held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 15.
Assault and trespassing alleged
During the early evening hours of Sept. 15, Deputy Nick Savick responded to an apartment in North Beach for the report of a domestic situation. A former resident of the apartment was reportedly trespassing. Savick confronted the alleged trespasser, identified in court papers as Nathan Oliver White, 38, of North Beach. White told Savick he was there to pick up his belongings. Savick indicated in charging documents that White appeared to have been drinking and was acting belligerently.
The female occupant of the apartment told Savick that White came to the residence and “beat her,” the deputy stated, adding that “she had recent visible signs of injury on her elbow and chest.”
While Savick spoke with the woman, “White attempted to walk in the apartment,” the deputy stated. “I attempted to detain White. At this time White resisted and attempted to punch [the woman] in the doorway of the apartment. I then escorted White to the ground and placed him into custody. While in custody, White began yelling multiple profanities in the parking lot.”
White was placed in Savick’s patrol vehicle where he continued to scream and banged his head on the window.
According to court records, White was charged with trespassing on private property, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, second-degree assault and resisting/interfering with an arrest. White’s bond was set at $7,500, however, he remains behind bars.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Dec. 3.
St. Leonard man charged with assaulting woman
On Sunday, Dfc. Galen Gott responded to a home on Mackall Road in St. Leonard for the report of an assault. A female witness told Gott that she witnessed a man identified as Gerard Shaheed Fields, 31, of St. Leonard, punch a woman in the face, pull her shirt and hair and then tried to wrestle her to the ground. Gott stated in charging papers that he observed the victim’s shirt “was torn around the shoulder and neck area and she was upset and had been crying.” Gott added that he saw the victim “had a cut on her arm and a mark on the inside of her lip where she advised Gerard had punched her.”
Gott stated in court documents that he contacted Fields and advised him of his Miranda rights. He alleged that the defendant had alcohol on his breath.
Deputy James Sturdivant told Gott that when he pulled up to the scene, he saw Fields rip his shirt off.
Gott stated Fields “advised he did not assault [the victim] and he just defended himself. “I did observe several fingernail scratches on Gerard’s back, side and chest,” Gott stated in charging papers. “I asked [the victim] about the scratches on Gerard and she told we that they were from her trying to get Gerard off her.”
Medical personnel tended to the victim at the scene. Fields requested an ambulance after complaining of an injured knee. After being treated at CalvertHealth Medical Center, Fields was taken to the county detention center where he was charged with second-degree assault.
On Monday, Fields was released from jail after posting $10,000 bond. A district court hearing on the incident has been scheduled for Jan. 22. The court has ordered him to not contact the victim.
New speed enforcement camera location set
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the addition of a new speed camera site on behalf of the Safety for Students Speed Enforcement Program.
The new automated speed enforcement camera will be placed at Dowell Elementary, located at 12689 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
Cameras are activated Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in designated school zones. Cameras are activated all year long including holidays and summertime. Violators must be traveling 12 m.p.h. over the posted speed limit for the camera to activate. A school zone speed camera violation is a $40 fine with no points. Citations are issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.
For a complete list of speed camera locations, go to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office web site at www.co.cal.md.us/2066/Speed-Cameras.
Call Crime Solvers
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 9-1-1. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN