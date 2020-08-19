A 20-year-old Lusby man believed to be the triggerman in a shooting in Chesapeake Ranch Estates on Oct. 27 last year pleaded guilty last week to charges of first-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony crime of violence.
The defendant, Dru Michael Sultzaberger, entered the pleas Aug. 14 in Calvert County Circuit Court. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless endangerment as well as possession with intent to distribute psilocybin and possession of a firearm under 21. The latter charges stem from a drug incident that occurred the same day as the shooting.
An 18-year-old woman, who was sitting in a parked car on Golden West Way, was shot in the face, according to court documents. The vehicle, a Dodge Stratus, was approached by two males around 3 a.m.
“At least one of the suspects produced a handgun and began firing rounds into the vehicle,” stated Detective Edward Yates in charging papers. The Dodge’s driver told investigators he ducked and drove away from the area. After noticing the victim was bleeding considerably, the driver and another passenger called police from a friend’s residence.
It was revealed in court documents that Sultzaberger, codefendant John Michael Anderson Wood, and the three occupants of the Dodge were at a party in Prince Frederick prior to the incident. Detective Joshua Buck stated in court documents that the victim’s brother admitted he was also at the party and had “a verbal confrontation with Dru,” a revelation that was confirmed by witnesses cited in court documents. The victim’s brother and other witnesses confirmed Sultzaberger was carrying a gun at the party and fired it once in the air.
According to a formal plea offer presented to Sultzaberger’s attorney, John M. McKenna, by the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office and filed with the court system, the state will request a 25-year sentence, with all but 10 years suspended, for the first-degree assault charge, and 20 years for the firearm violation with all but 10 years suspended. The latter charge carries a mandatory five years in prison without parole. The reckless endangerment counts would each be for five years with all suspended. Sultzaberger would be sentenced to five years each for the drug charges, with all of that time suspended.
“Overall sentence is 60 years, suspend all but 20 years, five without parole, followed by a period of supervised probation,” the plea offer states.
Sultzaberger is to not have contact with any of the victims or be in the area of their homes and workplaces. The defendant will be required to forfeit all firearms, specifically a Highpoint .40 caliber, 9 mm Glock and .40 caliber Glock, plus $5,026.
Judge Mark Chandlee ordered a presentence investigation. A sentencing date has not been set.
Wood, also 20 and from Lusby, was also scheduled for a plea hearing Aug. 14, but according to a court docket summary it was postponed. A jury trial on the state’s charges against Wood, which include attempted first-and second-degree murder, is scheduled for February.