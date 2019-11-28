A Calvert County grand jury indicted a Lusby man this month on a single count of second-degree burglary.
According to court records, the charge the defendant — George Dale Scruggs II, 27 — is facing stems from a commercial burglary that reportedly occurred around Sept. 26 at The Pier restaurant in Solomons. The charge is a felony.
Detective Josh Buck of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stated that on Sept. 26 at approximately 3:06 a.m., he was notified of the burglary.
“I arrived on the scene and noticed that an upstairs interior door which was secured closed using boards and nails was pulled down, and the door was open.”
Buck found shoe prints on the structure’s rubber roof, and the restaurant owner showed him video surveillance.
“Unfortunately, the only video that captured the suspect was an interior camera, which captured the suspect running from the scene carrying a white box.” Buck said the business owner believed several bottles of liquor were taken during the incident.
Buck stated the shoe prints found and photographed at the scene “reflected an approximate size 12 shoe with a unique tread.”
One week later, the detective went to a nearby local convenience store and requested their surveillance video for the two hours prior to the robbery being reported.
“Upon reviewing this video surveillance, I noticed a white male matching the physical characteristics of the suspect in the burglary,” Buck stated, adding that the man captured on the store camera was wearing clothing that matched what was worn by the person in the restaurant’s video.
Buck sent still photos to deputies working in the Lusby and Solomons area.
“Deputy [Galen] Gott responded and believed the suspect to be George Dale Scruggs,” Buck stated. Gott had encountered Scruggs during a recent noise complaint investigation.
On Oct. 3, detectives confronted Scruggs and asked him about the burglary at The Pier.
Buck stated that after first denying he had any involvement, Scruggs became cooperative after the detective told him he was going to confiscate his shoes “as evidence.
The tread on George’s shoes matches the tread of the shoe prints located on the scene of the burglary.”
In a recorded interview with Buck, Scruggs stated that he went to the closed restaurant after he and a group of friends who were drinking aboard a boat moored in Solomons Harbor began to run out of alcohol.
“George found a white box that he used to place approximately six to seven bottles of alcohol into,” Buck stated in court documents. “Upon stealing the alcohol, George stated that he ran out of the building, back down the stairs and back to the boat with his friends docked behind the sheriff’s office substation.”
Buck stressed in the court summary that Scruggs was very cooperative throughout the investigation.”
A check of the restaurant’s inventory indicated approximately $500 worth of liquor was stolen and $800 damage was done to the door through which the burglar entered the premises.
Scruggs has an initial appearance in circuit court scheduled for Dec. 2.
The case against Scruggs is now being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
