The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Anne Arundel man indicted on drug distribution charges
On Dec. 16, a Calvert County grand jury handed down a 10-count indictment, charging the defendant — Charles Allen Fry Jr., 24, of Lothian — with two felonies. According to court records, the felony counts charge Fry with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute narcotics and distribution/possession with the intent to distribute CDS fentanyl/heroin mix. Additionally, Fry was charged with three counts each of CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia, plus two traffic violations — driving a motor vehicle on a suspended license and privilege, and failure to display a license on demand. According to court documents, Fry was also found to be in possession of cocaine and alprazolam.The charges stem from an incident that occurred Oct. 24, which was investigated by Tfc. Thomas Davis of the Maryland State Police. Court records show Fry posted $100 bond on Dec. 30. A status conference in circuit court regarding the indictment is scheduled for Jan. 27, according to a docket summary.
Fry is being represented by public defender Allison M. O’Connell. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte, according to court records.The case is scheduled to go to trial in early May.
Six-count drug indictment served on Calvert man
A Calvert County man was indicted Dec. 16 on drug distribution charges. The defendant, Robert Anthony Mister, 50, of Prince Frederick, is facing a six-count indictment, including three felony counts of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics. Other counts listed in the indictment are CDS possession with intent to distribute and two counts of CDS possession not marijuana. The charges against Mister stem from an Oct. 29 incident. According to court records, Mister was in possession of oxycodone acetaminophen, oxycodone hydrochloride, oxycontin and buprenorphine.
According to a docket summary, a status conference in circuit court regarding this indictment is scheduled for Jan. 31. Mister is being represented by Suitland-based attorney Joseph F. Vallario Jr., a former state delegate. The case, which could go to trial in early June, is being prosecuted by Calvert County Deputy State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell.
Man pleads guilty to malicious destruction
A man who was seen by a state trooper breaking glass windows at a Lusby convenience store on Dec. 15 has pleaded guilty to a single count of malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000. The defendant, Cameo Earl Justbuddy, 34, of Lusby, entered the plea in district court on Jan. 15 before Judge Michelle Saunders. According to court documents, Tfc. Shawn Matthews stated that while on patrol in the Lusby area, he saw a male wearing a black jacket and red bandana, “swinging a baseball bat and striking windows of a convenience store.” Matthews drove into the store’s parking lot with his patrol vehicle’s emergency equipment activated. He saw the perpetrator walking toward the entrance of the store while wielding the bat. In court documents, the trooper stated he drew his agency issued Glock and ordered the perpetrator to drop the bat. Matthews said in court documents that the defendant stated, “I’m tired of playing these games with the government.” In addition to eight glass windows valued at $40,000, Matthews stated that several liquor bottles inside the store were shattered.
“Justbuddy made numerous utterances that he did not want to damage the business,” Matthews stated in court documents. “But he wanted to get out of his prison. He claimed the government was listening to him.” After being charged, Justbuddy was released the following day after posting $5,000 bond. Matthews stated in court documents that photos of the damage were taken and the aluminum bat the defendant used to damage the store was confiscated. A sentencing hearing on the case is scheduled for Feb. 26.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants in cases
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
MARTY MADDEN