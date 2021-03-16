An Anne Arundel County man who last weekend reportedly ran a red light and then threatened a Calvert sheriff’s deputy with a knife after he was stopped remains incarcerated, police reported.
The motorist, who made the alleged threat and at one point reportedly threw the knife at Senior Deputy James Flynt, is identified as Adam Paul Sohovich, 30, of Edgewater. The incident occurred on northbound Route 2/4 in Prince Frederick Sunday afternoon.
Flynt stated in court documents at he was on routine patrol around mid-afternoon when he observed a 2005 Toyota “run a red light at the intersection and was traveling at a high rate of speed.”
Flynt stopped Sohovich’s vehicle just before Steeple Chase Drive. During the stop, Sohovich spoke belligerently to the deputy, saying he hated police.
Sohovich told Flynt, “What I would love to do is slit your f--king throat, but I’m not going to do that,” the charging papers stated.
After efforts were made for Sohovich to cooperate, the defendant allegedly “reached down on the driver’s floor board of the car and then stood up, displayed a folding knife fully extended with the knife blade showing.” Sohovich allegedly pointed the knife and Flynt, who then deployed his Taser, striking the defendant in the upper torso.
“As he was falling down into the seat as a result of the Taser deployment, Sohovitch was able to underhand throw the knife at me very aggressively,” Flynt stated in court documents. Although the deputy was struck by the knife, he was not injured.
Sohovich was subsequently subdued and arrested.
“Sohovich made statements about killing cops, and if he gets released from jail he will kill this guy who he feels is treating a female friend of his wrong,” Flynt stated.
Sohovich was charged with first-degree assault, resisting arrest, failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order and second-degree assault.
On Monday, a district court judge ordered Sohovich held without bond.