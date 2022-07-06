Once again, a Calvert County neighborhood has had its tranquility disrupted by an anonymous perpetrator who is distributing messages of hate. The latest incident occurred Sunday in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates subdivision of Lusby.
A woman named “Tina” told Southern Maryland News she discovered the antisemitic literature on her property and sent pictures of the flyer, which was contained in a Ziploc bag with small stones. It contained unflattering comments about members of the Biden administration.
“I found it Sunday morning in my driveway,” said Tina, who added she is Jewish. “My whole heart just dropped. I thought I might have been targeted. It’s very worrisome. I’m concerned about my children.”
She asked that her last name not be used for this article.
Tina learn her neighbors also received the hate literature. In addition to calling the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Tina filed a report with the Anti-Defamation League. She was told by an ADL representative that the organization would be in touch with local law enforcement.
The sheriff’s office assured Tina that the incident was under investigation, a fact Southern Maryland News confirmed with Assistant Sheriff Col. Dave McDowell.
“We’re assuming it’s a hate group,” said McDowell, adding that a similar incident was reported recently in St. Mary’s County.
This past January similar literature was anonymously distributed in the Cavalier Country subdivision of Dunkirk. McDowell indicated there is no solid evidence at this time to suggest the two incidents are related. The sheriff’s office criminal investigation division is continuing to probe the latest occurrence in Calvert.
The Maryland State Police advises that any hate/bias incident, including literature distributed in the manner it was in Dunkirk and Chesapeake Ranch Estates, should be reported to local law enforcement. In addition, the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center tip line is available at 1-800-492-TIPS (8477). The information will then be communicated to the appropriate local, state or federal law enforcement agency for follow-up.
“In light of the continuing pattern in other cities of racist and antisemitic flyer distribution followed by targeted shootings, such as Colorado and Illinois, this must be taken very seriously,” Tina warned.