A 20-year-old Prince Frederick man is being held without bond following his arrest late last week in connection with a shooting incident that occurred May 11 in the Yardley Hills subdivision.
The defendant, identified by Maryland State Police as Adam Joseph Holland, is charged with first- and-second-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and several weapons violations.
Holland is alleged to have shot at three males who had driven to the Prince Frederick subdivision in a 2008 Lexus. One of the males, identified in court documents as Aboubacar K. Kourouma, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Kourouma, whose age and hometown were not included in the court papers, was transported by helicopter to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. His current condition is not known.
The two other males — identified in court documents as Justus Kyree Clark, the driver, and Jacobi Lamont Smith, both 19 and from Waldorf — were treated for injuries sustained when they attempted to flee the area in the Lexus after the shots were fired. The Lexus struck several vehicles parked on Orwell Court before overturning.
Smith was subsequently charged with several weapons-related charges and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
According to court papers filed by Maryland State Police Trooper S. Maldanado, witnesses reported a man was seen from the area after the shooting. Crime scene investigators were told the male had knocked on a front door with a Ring doorbell, which recorded an image of the suspect.
“During a canvass of the crime scene, a black Glock 27 40-caliber handgun, serial number obliterated, was located in the area of 1801 Crofton Court and multiple 40 caliber shell casings were located near the scene of the motor vehicle collision,” Moldanado stated in court documents.
Investigators also located an Apple iPhone, which Maldanado reported “was powered on and the lock screen photo was of Holland with an unknown female.”
Maldanado stated the Ring video footage was used to positively identify Holland, as it matched his motor vehicle license photo and “previous law enforcement encounters.”
The video footage also had a clear view of Holland’s arms, one which was tattooed, “Fearless.”
On the morning of May 19, police contacted Holland at his residence. Maldanado stated in court papers that Holland was holding a silver iPhone and after being told the phone would be seized as evidence and a forensic download, the defendant was seen manipulating the device in a possible attempt to delete potential evidence.
“Holland refused to give up the phone” and threw it on the pavement, smashing the screen, Maldanado stated in charging papers. The phone was subsequently confiscated and a search warrant was signed by a judge allowing investigators to conduct a forensic download.
A press release issued by the state police last week indicated the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the agency's Prince Frederick barrack at 410-535-1400.
A preliminary hearing on the current charges Holland is facing is scheduled for June 17 in district court.