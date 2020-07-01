Assault suspect remains at large

A man suspected of seriously injuring another man with a machete during an incident at a Huntingtown residence during the early-morning hours of June 20 is still at large.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has identified the alleged assaulter as Joes Dimas Garcia-Mendosa. The incident happened on Walton Road.
According to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Leitch, the victim sustained a large laceration to his left forearm and also received a cut near one of his eyebrows. Leitch told The Calvert Recorder that the machete has not been recovered. The incident appears to be the result of an argument that subsequently escalated.
Leitch said the wanted man also goes by the name Dimas Garcia.
The case is being handled by Detective Richard Cress and a warrant for Garcia-Mendosa’s arrest on first-and second-degree assault charges was issued June 21. He is described as a Latino male.
Anyone who has any information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cress at 410-535-2800, or via email: richard.cress@calvertcountymd.gov. Refer to case #20-31964 when providing information or feel free to use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the sheriff’s office’s mobile app.
MARTY MADDEN