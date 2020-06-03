Assorted drugs, paraphernalia, lead to arrest

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Assorted drugs and paraphernalia lead to arrest
On May 21, Deputy Tristen Plant responded to Wawa in Prince Frederick for a welfare check after someone reported a vehicle parked in the rear of the building near the dumpster.
Plant and Detective William Rector contacted the driver and asked him to get out of the vehicle.
According to police, the driver — Brian Joseph Morgan, 36, of Huntingtown — told the deputies that he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle. The deputies conducted a search of the vehicle.
The search yielded a prescription bottle containing suspected marijuana, three glass smoking devices — including one with suspected crack cocaine residue and steel wool — two suboxone packets, a black and gold paper pouch containing suspected tetrahydrocannabinol wax, and rolled up currency with suspected crack residue.
The deputies also searched Morgan and found a paper fold in his wallet containing suspected LSD tabs.
Morgan was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center. According to court records, Morgan was charged with two counts of controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana and three counts of CDS possession of paraphernalia.
On May 25, Morgan posted $500 bond.
He faces an Aug. 31 district court hearing on the charges.
Disorderly conduct alleged
On May 20, Deputy Tristan Plant responded to CalvertHealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick for the report of a disorderly person.
Upon arrival, Plant was told by complainants that a woman who had been discharged from the emergency room was refusing to leave the premises.
The woman — identified as Kylie Renee Letcher, 19, of Lothian — refused to speak with Plant. Deputy Michael Lewis arrived at the hospital, but Letcher ignored multiple questions asked and commands given by the officers.
Letcher was then assisted out of the hospital. According to a police report, Letcher began shouting and acting disorderly and ignored Plant’s and Lewis’ commands to leave the premises.
She was then arrested and taken to the county detention center.
According to court records, Letcher was charged with trespassing on private property and disorderly conduct. Letcher was initially held without bond. A court summary shows she posted $5,000 bond on May 27. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 26.
Property damage to vehicle reported
On May 20, Dfc. Nikki Gilmore responded to Fastop in Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property.
The complainant told Gilmore that three males approached his vehicle while it was parked at the rear of the building. A beer can was thrown at the vehicle, leaving a dent on the rear driver’s side door. No description of the males was provided. Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $450.
Items stolen
On May 21, Deputy Tristan Plant responded to a residence on Plum Point Road in Huntingtown for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised that sometime between May 3 and 15, someone broke the padlock on the door of the residence and stolen various items from the kitchen and living areas. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at $815.
MARTY MADDEN