A grieving couple quarantined in Louisiana had a profound impact on events in a Calvert County courtroom Monday. Addressing the circuit court hearing via Skype from their home in Metairie, La., Scott and Luz Timothy both sobbed as they attested to the devastating impact the death of their daughter, Orianna Sherezade Motta Gaitan, 27, of North Beach, last year has had on their family.
Gaitan was the front seat passenger in a Dodge Neon that was traveling on Southern Maryland Boulevard near Ward Road in Dunkirk shortly before 4 a.m. July 21, 2019. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a telephone pole on the southbound side of Southern Maryland Boulevard. Gaitan sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Monday, the driver of the car, Daniel John Burridge, 36, of Bowie, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Mark Carmean. In February, Burridge pleaded guilty to a single count of negligent manslaughter by automobile.
During Monday’s hearing, the case prosecutor, Assistant State’s Attorney Timothy Maher, played the recording of a 911 call made by a witness to the crash. The caller confirmed that the driver had exited the vehicle and entered a nearby WaWa store.
Backing up the claims with footage from store surveillance cameras, Maher said Burridge removed his blood-stained shirt, washed his hands in the men’s room, purchased a jug of water and cigarettes, and fled the scene on foot, headed in a southbound direction. Police apprehended Burridge in the area of Coopers United Methodist Church about two hours later following an extensive manhunt.
“Burridge had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” Dfc. Jeffrey Hardesty stated in court documents. “Burridge was located with the ignition key to the Dodge Neon inside his pocket.”
The defendant was taken to Calvert Health Medical Center for an assessment and blood testing before being jailed in the county detention center. Last September Burridge was released on $100,000 bond and was subjected to GPS monitoring plus was required to have any motor vehicle he operated equipped with an interlock device.
“This has left our family broken,” Scott Timothy told the court, adding that he, his wife and grandson, Stephann, age 7, have had to see psychologists to cope with their grief. Both of Gaitan’s parents spoke of how proud she had made the family with her service in the Army National Guard, where she had attained the rank of sergeant. Gaitan was born in Bogota, Columbia, in 1992 and emigrated to the U.S. with her family 14 years later.
“She was loved by everyone who ever crossed her path,” Timothy said. He stated that Gaitan’s son, Stephann, has been deeply affected by his mother’s death.
“His whole world is upside down,” Timothy said. “He has recurring nightmares. This should never happen to a happy, 7-year-old boy.”
Timothy declared that Burridge “made a horrible driving decision,” and labeled his flight from the crash scene a “cowardly act.” Noting that Burridge was also a National Guardsman, Timothy said fleeing the crash scene “breaks the military code. Our daughter suffered the maximum penalty that night.”
Luz Timothy recalled her daughter’s involvement in the Reserve Officers Training Corps while she was a high school student. The victim’s mother also spoke about the love she and Stephann had for each other.
“He was her life, she was everything to him,” said Luz Timothy. “It will take a very long time to heal, if it ever heals.”
“This was not an intentional act,” James Lamont Rhodes, Burridge’s attorney, told the court. He acknowledged that his client had pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court in 2004, which led to six months in jail.
Rhodes stated his client has willingly enrolled in alcohol treatment programs and has done several hours of community service since posting bail. The attorney also cited Burridge’s 18-year record with the National Guard.
“I know he understands the severity of this case and he has an extreme amount of remorse,” said Rhodes.
Burridge addressed the court, reading a lengthy, prepared statement, chronicling his efforts to rehabilitate.
“I obviously drank more alcohol than I should have,” said Burridge, who conceded he has no recollection of what occurred immediately after the crash, including his leaving the scene.
Of Gaitan, he said, “She had a huge heart, a wonderful personality and a great sense of humor.”
Carmean, who presided over the sentencing since Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee opted to recuse himself — citing a possible conflict since he has ties to one of the locations where Burridge has done volunteer work — admitted he had to weigh the “anguish” of the victim’s family with Burridge’s military service and remedial efforts.
“Mr. Burridge, you have had a history with alcohol,” Carmean said, adding that the 2004 conviction “was the moment you wake up. I can’t stop thinking about the image of you walking away from the scene.” He called Burridge’s actions “heinous.”
The judge opted to go above the state sentencing guidelines in imposing the 15-year, “flat sentence.”
After the hearing Rhodes filed a motion, seeking consideration of a modified sentence for his client, according to court records.
