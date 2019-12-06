A St. Mary’s County woman who pleaded guilty in 2017 to charges of negligent manslaughter with an automobile and failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving a fatality in Calvert County is now facing allegations she may have violated her probation.
The defendant, Lindsay Leanne Canter, 34, of California, has a violation of probation hearing in Calvert County Circuit Court scheduled for Jan. 10.
The Dec. 15, 2016, two-vehicle crash on northbound Route 2/4 near Rousby Hall Road in Lusby claimed the life of Ronald Joseph “Ronnie” Ball, 32. The incident occurred during the early morning hours and involved Ball’s 2009 Nissan 370Z and Canter’s 2012 Ford Mustang.
According to court records, Canter told police her vehicle struck Ball’s Nissan in the rear while the two were racing. “Ball’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned,” Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Mohler stated in court documents. Mohler noted in his report that Canter admitted to stopping at the scene “seeing Ball covered in blood and possibly deceased and admitted to then fleeing the scene.”
Ball, who was the finance manager at Toyota of Southern Maryland, was pronounced dead at Calvert Memorial Hospital (now CalvertHealth Medical Center).
On Sept. 15, 2017, then-Circuit Court Judge E. Gregory Wells sentenced Canter to 15 years in prison with all but four years suspended, with five years probation.
“Canter was released to community supervision on April 24, 2019, with a condition to totally abstain from alcohol, illegal substances and abusive use of any prescription drug,” a request for summons filed in September by the State of Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Division of Parole and Probation stated. The summons was signed by field supervisor Kimberly Gregory and agent Amber Oliverio.
According to Oliverio, on Sept. 4, she “received numerous phone calls from members of the community stating Ms. Canter was observed out over the weekend at several county bars. It was advised she was seen drinking and one caller stated ‘she was wasted.’ ”
Oliverio also stated that a member of Ball’s family contacted her “with the same concerns.”
The report stated that Canter did promptly reply to a call from Oliverio that she needed to report to her Leonardtown office prior to close of business for that day.
“Canter came to the office and this agent had a conversation with her about numerous complaints received throughout the day,” the report stated. “Canter did admit to going out to celebrate her birthday and state she did drink.
By the time Canter reported to the office, some of the community members had emailed the office photos of Canter from the alleged incidents. A graduated sanction was issued in-office, Canter signed an alcohol consumption form, and she was advised she needed to follow through with her treatment plan.”
The summons stated that the treatment plan had already been scheduled.
“Given the nature of this case, the concerns from the victim’s family and direction from administration, this agent was advised to request a summons for violation of probation,” the summons concluded.
