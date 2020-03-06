Attorneys for a St. Leonard man who is charged in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in February 2019 in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates are involved in plea negotiations with prosecutors, a March 4 court document stated.
The defendant, James Walter Gross, 27, was arrested hours after police found bullet holes in the house where his former girlfriend lived.
Investigators stated in court documents that the woman was not in the residence at the time Gross is alleged to have fired a gun several times into the one-story house on San Mateo Trail.
Police reported that the woman’s sister, the sister’s 6-year-old daughter and three other females were in the house during the alleged shooting.
The ex-girlfriend’s sister reportedly told investigators, “she heard several gunshots and a car speed off.”
Investigators from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported that hours before the alleged shooting incident, the woman and her sister reportedly received calls from a phone number starting with area code 202, which police found to belong to one of two phones in Gross’ possession.
In court documents, the woman identified as Gross’ ex-girlfriend said that during a phone conversation with Gross, he had made threats to her and her current boyfriend.
She told officers Gross may have thought she and her boyfriend were in the house at the time of the alleged incident.
Last March, a grand jury handed down an eight-count indictment against Gross, who has been incarcerated since his arrest.
The indictment includes single counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, firearm use in a felony/violent crime and five counts of reckless endangerment.
According to a court docket summary, on Dec. 9, Gross’ attorneys filed a plea of not criminally responsible.
According to the plea document, Gross’ attorneys claimed that at the time of the incident, Gross was “suffering from a mental disorder,” he “lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct” and was “not competent to stand trial.”
The docket summary shows that the following day Gross was committed to the Maryland Department of Health for an examination to determine his competency to stand trial.
A status conference on the case was held Wednesday in Judge Mark Chandlee’s chambers.
A plea hearing has been set for next Tuesday at 1 p.m.
If no plea is agreed on, then the case will be scheduled for trial.
Two previous jury trials were scheduled and postponed.
Gross is being represented by Robert H. Harvey Jr. Calvert County Interim State’s Attorney Jennifer L. Morton (R) is prosecuting the case.
