A 19-year-old Prince Frederick man who was charged in May on first- and second-degree murder charges stemming from a shooting incident in a Calvert County subdivision is no longer facing those allegations, the local state’s attorney’s office confirmed Friday.
On July 18, Adam Joseph Holland was served a 12-count indictment from a Calvert County grand jury, charging him with seven felonies, including possession with intent to distribute drugs, plus drug distribution and drug trafficking with a firearm.
Holland was also indicted on charges of obstructing and hindering, plus altering physical evidence to avoid criminal prosecution.
According to court records, the drug Holland was allegedly peddling was marijuana.
Police reports filed after the May 11 incident in the Yardley Hills subdivision alleged that Holland shot at three males who had driven to the subdivision in a 2008 Lexus. One of the males, identified in the original court documents as Aboubacar K. Kourouma, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. The other two males were identified in court papers as Justus Kyree Clark and Jacobi Lamont Smith, both 19 and from Waldorf.
The three attempted to flee the area in the Lexus after the shots were fired. Police reported the Lexus struck several vehicles parked on Orwell Court before overturning.
“During a canvass of the of the crime scene, a black Glock 27 40-caliber handgun, serial number obliterated, was located in the area of 1801 Crofton Court and multiple 40-caliber shell casings were located near the scene of the motor vehicle collision,” Trooper S. Maldanado of the Maryland State Police stated in court documents.
Maldanado stated in the original district court documents that Holland was identified as a suspect from Ring video footage from a residence near the crime scene. Holland was contacted at his home on May 19. Maldanado stated in charging papers that Holland was holding a silver iPhone and after being told the phone would be seized as evidence and a forensic download, Holland was seen manipulating the device in a possible attempt to delete potential evidence.
Maldanado said Holland “refused to give up the phone” and threw it on the pavement, smashing the screen.
The phone was later confiscated and a search warrant signed by a judge allowing investigators to conduct a forensic download.
Christopher Monte, assistant state’s attorney, confirmed by telephone Friday that attempted murder charges were dropped against Holland but he could not elaborate on the reason.
Holland remains in the detention center on a no-bond status, according to court records. He has retained the counsel of Waldorf attorney Hassan Ben Ahmed.
Court docket records show a pretrial conference on the case will be held Aug. 22 in circuit court.