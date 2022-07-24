Adam Joseph Holland

A 19-year-old Prince Frederick man who was charged in May on first- and second-degree murder charges stemming from a shooting incident in a Calvert County subdivision is no longer facing those allegations, the local state’s attorney’s office confirmed Friday.

On July 18, Adam Joseph Holland was served a 12-count indictment from a Calvert County grand jury, charging him with seven felonies, including possession with intent to distribute drugs, plus drug distribution and drug trafficking with a firearm.

