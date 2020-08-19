Charges filed late last year against a local attorney for an incident that police said occurred at his Port Republic home were placed on the court system’s stet docket Thursday, according to court records.
The decision to shelve the charges was made in Calvert County Circuit Court. The hearing was presided over by retired Judge Michelle Dane Jaklitsch.
Robert Stewart Crum, 77, allegedly threatened several people, including his estranged wife, with a gun during the Dec. 27, 2019, incident. The situation was subsequently declared an active barricade, with multiple police units surrounding the house.
According to court papers filed by Dfc. Andrew Ostazeski of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, at least two 911 calls were received at the time of the incident “for a report of a domestic assault with a suicidal suspect. It was reported Crum was in the living room and pointing a gun at the floor.” The deputy stated that 12 people were outside the house when police arrived, while Crum remained in the home.
During the incident, police learned Crum, “had access to numerous firearms within the residence, and there was another handgun in a truck parked in a driveway,” Ostazeski stated. He added that at one point, “officers saw Crum come back to the front window with a gun in his hand. They reported Crum was sitting on a couch and he put the gun to his head. Officers reported Crum retrieved a shotgun and began to load it, and then he raised it.”
The Calvert sheriff’s office’s Special Operations Team was able to gain entry to the house and take Crum into custody. He was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center for an evaluation.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and four guns were confiscated by police.
On Dec. 30, Crum was freed after posting $100,000 bond. He was ordered to have no contact with his estranged wife.
In February, a six-count indictment was handed down against Crum, charging him with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and firearm use in a felony crime of violence.
The stet docket is an inactive docket maintained by the state’s attorney’s office. The case remains on the stet docket for a specified period, during which either the defendant or the state can ask the court to place the case back on the active docket for trial.
Jaklitsch issued an order stating that Crum “is to no longer [to] practice law aside from finishing up cases that are currently active. The defendant is not to accept any new cases or clients.”
The case was prosecuted by Steven Ira Kroll of the Maryland State’s Attorney Association. Crum was represented by Sydney Marie Patterson and Bruce L. Marcus. A request for comment from the defense lawyers received no response.