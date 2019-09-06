The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Men facing burglary charges
On Sept. 2, Deputy Jermaine Mason conducted a traffic stop at Chips Transport in Huntingtown. The occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle, and a search yielded rubber gloves, black face masks, two BB guns, a headlamp and an Echo leaf blower. The occupants advised all of that was for work, but could not provide an employer’s name. One of the occupants, who was later identified as Tyler Albert Richardson, 18, of Halethorpe was uncooperative and refused to give any of his information. Richardson was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with obstructing and hindering.
Earlier that night a complainant called the sheriff’s office to report a burglary. The complainant advised someone broke into his shed and stole four extension cords, a tool bag with multiple tools inside, a table saw, a drill, a sawzall and a five-gallon gas can. Detective Edward Yates called the driver of the vehicle from the traffic stop, Michael Lewis Tipton, 19, of Halethorpe and asked him to come to the sheriff’s office. Tipton showed up in the same truck from the traffic stop with all items listed above, as well as the Echo leaf blower, in plain view in the bed of the truck. Tipton was arrested and taken to the detention center. Tipton and Richardson were both charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, theft under $1,500, possession of burglary tools and destruction of property. According to court records, Richardson posted $1,500 bond and has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 30. Tipton posted $500.
Weekend yields drug arrests
On Aug. 30, Deputy Robert Shrawder responded to the 7-Eleven in Solomons for a warrant service. While transferring Brittany Vega, 26, of Ridge from one police cruiser to another, a white oxycodone hydrochloride pill fell from her lap onto the ground.
Vega was arrested and taken to the detention center where she was served with two warrants and charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana. A court docket summary indicated Vega was released on $5,000 bond and has a district court hearing Oct. 31.
On Aug. 30, Deputy Thomas Buckler responded to 7th Street in North Beach for the report of a trespasser. Upon arrival, Buckler made contact with Jason Emory Moreland, 46, of North Beach who was asleep on the front porch of the residence. According to Buckler, Moreland was heavily under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and a search of his cigarette pack revealed a single cigarette that had been dipped in PCP. Moreland was arrested and taken to the detention center where he was charged with CDS possession not marijuana. According to a court docket summary, on Sept. 3 Moreland was released on $1,000 bond, and a hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.
On Aug. 30, Deputy Stephen Bowlan conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of North Solomons Island Road and West Mount Harmony Road in Owings. A K9 scan was conducted on the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert.
A search of the vehicle revealed a small plastic bag with suspected heroin and a small, white pill. The driver, William Calvin Shores Jr., 37, of Port Republic was arrested and charged with CDS possession not marijuana. Shores was released on his own recognizance and is awaiting an Oct. 30 court hearing.
Woman arrested at beach
On Aug. 31, Deputy Stephen Bowlan responded to Breezy Point Beach and Campground in Chesapeake Beach for the report of an intoxicated female on the beach after hours. Upon making contact with the female, later identified as Sarantuya Altansan, 34, of Alexandria, Va., deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. According to Bowlan, Altansan was disrespectful and uncooperative and was arrested for disorderly conduct. Altansan was charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing on private property and failure to obey a lawful order. Altansan was released on her own recognizance and has a district court hearing on Oct. 30.
Vehicles broken in countywide
On Aug. 26, Deputy Nicholas Barger responded to Sailboat Lane in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised her wallet was stolen from her vehicle around 5 p.m. on Aug. 24 while she was at Giant in Lusby. The estimated value of the stolen property is $274.
On Aug. 26, Deputy Samuel Grierson responded to Long Beach Drive in St. Leonard for the report of suspicious teenagers. The complainant said he observed three teenage males looking inside his vehicle. Nothing of value was missing from the vehicle.
On Aug. 29, Deputy Branden Deleon responded to Park Chesapeake Drive in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 10 p.m. Aug. 8 and 7 a.m. Aug. 29 someone stole loose change from vehicles parked at the residence.
On Sept. 1, Deputy Elizabeth Payne responded to Richfield Lane in Chesapeake Beach for the report of tampering. The complainant advised someone entered his vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was stolen.
On Sept. 1, Deputy Elizabeth Payne responded to Harrison Boulevard in Chesapeake Beach for the report of tampering. The complainant advised someone entered his vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was stolen.
On Sept. 1, Deputy Elizabeth Payne responded to Harrison Court in Chesapeake Beach for a report of tampering. The complainant advised someone entered his vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was stolen.
On Sept. 1, Deputy Stephen Bowlan responded to Harrison Boulevard in Chesapeake Beach for the report of tampering. The complainant advised someone entered his vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was stolen.
On Sept. 1, Deputy Elizabeth Payne responded to Harrison Boulevard in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The complainants advised three of their vehicles were rummaged through and a pair of sterling silver earrings and an unknown amount of change was taken from one vehicle and a pair of Quay sunglasses was taken from another.
On Sept. 1, Deputy Elizabeth Payne responded to Harrison Court in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised someone rummaged through both his vehicles and stole an unknown amount of change.
On Sept. 1, Deputy Elizabeth Payne responded to Harrison Court for the report of a theft. The complainants advised someone rummaged through both of their vehicles and took a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses and $10 in change from one of them.
On Sept. 1, Deputy Elizabeth Payne responded to Harrison Boulevard in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised someone stole her black Coach backpack from her vehicle.
MARTY MADDEN
On Sept. 1, Deputy Stephen Bowlan responded to Harrison Boulevard in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 8:15 p.m. Aug. 31 and 3:10 a.m. Sept. 1 someone rummaged through his vehicle. Nothing of value was stolen.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
Nintendo, accessories taken
On Aug. 27, Deputy Peter Aurich responded to Claggett Road in Sunderland for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised someone stole his Nintendo Switch and controllers. The estimated value of the stolen property is $300.
Cash removed from wallet
On Aug. 30, Sgt. Roscoe Kreps responded to Abners Crab House in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised her wallet was turned into the cashier’s desk, and when she picked it up she realized she was missing $340.
Playground vandalized
On Aug. 28, Sgt. Thomas Phelps responded to the Tot Lot in Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised someone vandalized the playground equipment by scratching profanities into it. The estimated value of the damaged property is $500.
Mailbox damaged
On Aug. 26, Deputy Howard Anderson responded to Mackall Road in St. Leonard for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between Aug. 23 and 26 around 10 a.m., someone damaged his mailbox. The estimated value of the damaged property is $50.
