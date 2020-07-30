A Chesapeake Beach man is in custody after he led Calvert sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning on two local roads. According to documents on file in district court, two sheriff’s office patrol cars sustained a combined $10,000 in damages as a result of the incident.
In charging documents, Dfc. Thomas Buckler stated that he and four other deputies responded to the Dunkirk 7-Eleven on Route 260 for a report of a stolen truck at around 2:30 a.m. The complainant admitted that he and another man — identified as Alonzo Emanuel Wallace, 30, had been smoking PCP. The complainant told Buckler that he passed out and when he awoke, he discovered his 2011 Ford F-150 was missing.
The man “stated several times that Wallace had taken the vehicle without his permission and wanted to report it as stolen but did not want Wallace to get in trouble,” Buckler stated in court papers.
One of the other deputies noticed a truck matching the description of the missing vehicle traveling past the convenience store on eastbound Route 260.
Buckler stated that he was familiar with Wallace, confirmed he was driving the truck and, at one point just east of Brickhouse Road, appeared to be slowing down and moving to the shoulder of the road. Instead the truck driver accelerated and continued going eastbound.
Deputies began to chase the truck, which was traveling at times at a speed of over 100 mph. The truck continued onto southbound Route 2 at a high rate of speed and swerved all over the roadway, Buckler stated.
In the area of Lower Marlboro Road, the patrol deputies conducted three precision immobilization techniques. Despite having the truck surrounded, Wallace is alleged to have continued revving the vehicle’s engine, subsequently striking two patrol cars.
“It appeared that Wallace was actively trying to escape still and would have caused more property damage, and most likely personal injury to deputies, himself or any bystanders in the area if given the chance,” Buckler stated in court documents. “Until this point, Wallace had shown no regard for the lives and or property of anyone.”
Wallace failed to comply with deputies’ verbal commands to surrender. He was eventually apprehended after officers smashed the passenger side window and prepared to release a K9 if Wallace didn’t comply.
Wallace was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. A search of the truck yielded suspected PCP and paraphernalia. The victim’s truck sustained an estimated $10,000 damage.
According to court records, Wallace is being held without bond. His bond status was scheduled to be reviewed Thursday.
None of the deputies involved in the incident reported any injuries.
Wallace was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order, malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000, controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS possession paraphernalia, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft $1,500 to under $25,000.
