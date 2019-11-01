The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Intoxicated man charged with burglary, disorderly conduct
On Sunday, Deputy Nick Buckler responded to 16th Street in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the complainant advised Austin George Suttle, 34, of Chesapeake Beach, was attempting to break in their rear sliding glass door but had left the residence prior to deputies arriving. Deputies were then dispatched to another residence on 12th Street in Chesapeake Beach for a burglary in progress.
Upon arrival, deputies located Suttle sitting on a chair at the rear of the residence. The complainant advised that they were awakened by a male banging on the front door, demanding to be let inside. The male, Suttle, then went to the rear door and was trying to open it and get inside. Deputies detected the smell of alcohol on Suttle’s breath. Suttle was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with fourth-degree burglary, disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance. According to a district court summary, Suttle was released on his own recognizance and has a hearing on Dec. 6.
Paraphernalia confiscated at courthouse
On Oct. 24, Deputy Branden Deleon-Suero responded to the district court building in Prince Frederick for the report of controlled dangerous substance activity. Upon arrival, Deputy Deleon-Suero made contact with a security officer who advised Aaron Edward Stairs, 32, of Chesapeake Beach, was acting erratically and paraphernalia was located in his bag when passing the entry checkpoint. County emergency communications advised that Stairs had an active bench warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records, the warrant for failure to appear was issued Aug. 12 when Stairs was not present for a hearing on several charges stemming from a May 11 incident. The charges included neglect of a minor, driving while impaired and driving under the influence, the court documents stated. Stairs was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with CDS possession of paraphernalia, and served with his warrant. He was later released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing scheduled on Dec. 13.
Pair face drunk, disorderly charges
On Oct. 22, Deputy Nick Buckler and Deputy Richard Cress were patrolling in the area of Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach and observed two people who appeared intoxicated, walking down the street. Deputies observed Larry Ward, 50, of Prince Frederick, fall into the marsh while walking and were able to remove him and stand him up. While attempting to walk, Ward fell into the marsh a second time and was removed by deputies who reported a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. While detaining Ward, the deputies observed Dennis Erich, 50, of Prince Frederick, exit a nearby store.
Deputies advised Erich he could take possession of the bags Ward was carrying after they were searched. During this search, Erich was advised numerous times by the deputies to step away and to stop yelling expletives. The deputies reported that Erich did not comply and was also detained. Both Ward and Erich were taken to the county jail. Ward was charged with intoxicated public disturbance and Erich was charged with disorderly conduct. According to a court docket summary, Ward was released after posting a $250 bond. Erich was released on $5,000 bond. Both men have district court hearings on Dec. 30.
Cop outruns, catches alleged trespasser
On Oct. 24, Deputy Kamrhen Parks responded to Stamper Court in Prince Frederick for the report of possible trespassing. Upon entering the residence and speaking with the complainant, Troy Gray, 27, of Prince Frederick, fled on foot. Parks pursued Gray, advising him to stop. Gray did not obey and continued to flee. Parks followed him into the woods at Harriet Tubman Drive where Gray was apprehended and arrested. He was taken to the county jail where he was charged with obstructing and hindering, and failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order. According to court records, Gray posted a $5,000 bond and will face a district court hearing Dec. 23.
Inmate allegedly urinates on jail floor
On Oct. 23, a correctional deputy conducted an investigation into an incident that occurred at the Calvert County Detention Center. Incarcerated inmate Nicholas Kelson, 25, of Lusby, became angry with staff and allegedly urinated outside his cell onto the floor. Decontamination materials were used to clean up the bodily fluids. Kelson was charged with malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000. According to court records, Kelson was indicted in August, accused of second-degree burglary, a felony. He is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Prescription drugs stolen near church
On Oct. 21, Deputy Bradley Boerum met with a complainant in the lobby of the sheriff’s office for a report of a theft that occurred in the area of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Prince Frederick.
The complainant advised that sometime between 2 and 8 a.m., someone entered his living area and stole his lockbox containing prescription medication.
Dropped box damages floor
On Oct. 26, Deputy James Flynt responded to Hoile Lane in Huntingtown for the report of a burglary.
The complainant advised that sometime between 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, someone broke into the shed, and moved a box containing a vehicle tire with ceramic tiles on top, to the floor.
The box was dropped, putting a hole in the plywood floor and breaking the ceramic tiles. The value of the damaged property is $200.
Property damages reported
On Oct. 26, Deputy Bruce Sampson responded to Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that on Oct. 25, sometime between 2:05 and 2:45 p.m., someone broke the glass window pane on the front storm door. The value of the damaged property is $100.
On Oct. 23, Deputy Nicholas Savick responded to Oakwood Drive in Dunkirk for the report of the damaged property. The complainant advised that someone damaged one of their solar panel lights located in the front yard. The value of damaged property is $10.
