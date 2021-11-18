A 29-year-old North Beach man was served a 17-count indictment Monday in connection with the armed robbery of the town’s Fastop on Oct. 19.
Bryce Everett-Earl Goggins has been held on a no-bond status at the Calvert County Detention Center since his arrest a few hours after the early morning incident at the convenience store.
According to investigators, Goggins was developed as a suspect through witness accounts and store surveillance camera footage.
Two female employees were in the store at the time of the incident and were accosted by the gunman. There were no injuries reported from the incident.
According to court documents filed by Calvert sheriff’s Detective Nick Butler, the gunman grabbed a pack of cigarettes and put it in the bag in which money from two registers had been placed.
When Goggins was later apprehended at a Prince Frederick sub shop where he was employed, a search of his pockets yielded a pack of cigarettes that matched the pack removed from Fastop, according to charging documents.
A search of Goggins’ backpack revealed a firearm, identified as a black 9 mm Keltec, police reported.
“Goggins requested a lawyer and did not wish to talk to detectives,” Buckler stated in the charging papers.
Buckler also noted in the court documents that “Goggins was a person of interest in the robbery of Huntingtown 7-Eleven,” which occurred on Aug. 5. “The modus operandi of the 7-Eleven robbery matches that of the Fastop robbery.”
To date, neither Goggins or anyone else has been charged with the Aug. 5 armed robbery in Huntingtown.
The indictment, which indicates all counts were related to the Oct. 19 incident, charges Goggins with two counts each of armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, along with four counts of firearm use in commission of a felony/violent crime.
Goggins is scheduled for arraignment in Calvert County Circuit Court on Nov. 22.