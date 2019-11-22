A Chesapeake Beach man was indicted Monday on two counts of first-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred at a residence in September. In total, the Calvert County grand jury served the defendant, Arthur John King III, 36, with a five-count indictment. In addition to the felony counts, King is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
King, who works as an assistant manager for a business in Prince George’s County, was freed on his own recognizance last month. He is to have no contact with the two victims in the incident.
In court documents, Deputy Michael Lewis reported that on Sept. 22 at approximately 11:38 p.m., he responded to what was reported as a domestic assault. One of the victims was found laying on the ground in the front yard.
He appeared to have a broken ankle.
Lewis described a chaotic scene where several individuals “had to be separated and calmed down prior to any questioning. All parties on the scene appeared to be intoxicated.”
During the melee, King allegedly brandished a large kitchen knife, “cut his way through a screened-in window” and charged at the two victims “with the knife in his hand. Arthur never stabbed anyone but made threats to harm them with the knife.”
The victims were eventually able to get the knife away from King, who then fled the scene on foot.
An extensive search of the area, which involved using a Calvert K-9 County Sheriff’s Office patrol, failed to locate King.
Lewis said he was advised by one of the victims that King would be en route to the sheriff’s office to turn himself in to police.
However, he failed to show up and an arrest warrant was issued.
A court docket summary shows the warrant was served Oct. 15.
According to Lewis, one of the two victims was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center by emergency medical services staff from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue squad.
The victim was treated at the hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation.
The case against King will be prosecuted in circuit court by Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
