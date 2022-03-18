A 30-year-old North Beach man pleaded guilty March 16 to two counts of armed robbery and firearm use in commission of a felony in connection with the holdup of a Fastop last October.
Bryce Everett-Earl Goggins entered the plea before Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee.
Calvert County Interim State’s Attorney Robert Harvey (R), who is prosecuting the case, said in a press release that Goggins is facing a maximum of 60 years incarceration, five of which must be served without the possibility of parole. Goggins’ sentencing is scheduled for April 4.
The incident at the North Beach Fastop occurred Oct. 19, 2021, shortly before 5 a.m. Investigators with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office developed Goggins as a suspect through witnesses’ accounts and store surveillance camera footage.
Detective Nick Buckler stated in court documents that a female employe of the Fastop told investigators she saw a man wearing a white and gray mask walk into the store and speak with another female employee “and saw the buttstock of the gun.”
The man was heard telling the other employee to open the register and also demanded money from the lottery register. The money was placed in a grocery bag. The gunman also grabbed a pack of cigarettes and placed them in the bag, Buckler stated.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
Goggins was later apprehended at his job at a Prince Frederick sub shop.
Searches of Goggins pockets and backpack yielded a black 9 mm Keltec firearm, plus a pack of cigarettes matching the description of the smokes the robber removed from Fastop. Goggins was clothes that matched the description of those worn by the gunman.
Goggins was represented at the plea hearing by George D. Lynch III of the public defenders’ office.