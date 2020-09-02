A Calvert County grand jury handed down a nine-count indictment against a Chesapeake Beach woman who earlier this summer allegedly assaulted three people, including a sheriff’s deputy and an emergency room nurse.
The defendant, Brandy Lynn Altice, 41, was released on her own recognizance July 1 after nearly two weeks of incarceration.
In charging documents filed by investigating officer Dfc. Michael Lewis, the June 17 incident at a Chesapeake Beach residence was initially reported as a “physical domestic.”
A male resident told police Altice was “having another ‘mental episode,’” and she struck him in the back of the head, knocking his glasses off his face as he was trying to restrain her, Lewis stated in charging papers.
Altice is alleged to have struck the man several more times, including a punch in the nose.
Lewis said he could hear Altice yelling inside the residence as he stood outside speaking with the victim.
“When I opened the front door, I saw that Altice was attacking Cpl. Christopher Fox by striking him in the head with a closed fist,” Lewis stated in court documents.
After a brief struggle the deputies were able to restrain and handcuff Altice and lead her to a patrol vehicle, “where she was restrained in the cage.”
Lewis reported in charging papers that Altice continued to shout epithets at the deputies.
Fox managed to transport himself to CalvertHealth Medical Center where it was determined he had sustained a fractured scapula and dislocated shoulder. He also suffered scratches and bruises on his face as well as having his glasses broken during the scuffle.
Altice was taken to the hospital for an emergency evaluation.
“Altice started to calm down,” stated Lewis, adding that the handcuffs were removed. “Immediately after being unrestrained, Altice assaulted a nurse in the emergency room.”
The female nurse told deputies Altice “struck her in the chest with her elbow and cut her left forearm.” Although there was no information on the means of infliction, the nurse reportedly “suffered an approximate 2-inch abrasion on her arm,” Lewis stated.
Altice was placed in the custody of the medical center’s staff for further evaluation.
During their August session, the grand jury indicted Altice on one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and four counts of second-degree assault.
A pretrial conference in circuit court is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 30.
Altice is being represented by Annapolis-based attorney Kathleen McCarthy Kirchner.
