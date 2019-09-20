The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Bench warrants issued for failure to appear
A bench warrant has been issued for a Washington, D.C., woman who failed to appear in district court in Prince Frederick on Monday, court records stated.
Jamia Antionae Williams, 20, is one of four women charged with theft $100 to under $1,500.
The charge stems from a July 26 incident at Olympia Sports in Dunkirk in which the foursome allegedly stole $1,263.50 worth of store merchandise.
The women then made their getaway in a Nissan Altima but were apprehended on Route 4 in Anne Arundel County shortly after the incident, Deputy Timothy Rzepkowski stated in court documents.
Williams’ co-defendants — Chareah Angelica Payne, 20, who was driving the Nissan; Brittany Denise Darden, 30, and Unique Ebony Owens, 26, all of Washington — did show for their Monday court hearings.
However, since none of the women had counsel, Judge Robyn Riddle advised each to contact the office of the public defender.
Riddle declared the cases would be continued on Nov. 1.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating two fugitives. William Justin Gray Jr., 39, of Prince Frederick, is wanted for drug possession.
Erin Elizabeth Hardesty, 30, of Sunderland, failed to appear in district court Sept. 13 on a neglect of minor charge.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gray or Hardesty is asked to contact Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Pair busted at Taste of the Beaches
On Saturday, Deputy Stephen Bowlan was flagged down by two citizens who advised three people were being disorderly with staff at the Taste of the Beaches event in Chesapeake Beach.
While Bowlan was making contact with them, Stephen Matthew Greenwell Jr., 30, of Shady Side, dropped a white fold with suspected heroin out of his wallet, according to charging papers.
He was told to place the fold on the deputy’s vehicle but did not comply and instead opened the fold and dumped the substance on the ground.
Greenwell was then arrested.
Tammy Marie Brown, 33, of Odenton, returned to the vehicle after being told not to and was also arrested.
A search of the vehicle revealed a white pill and two cut straws with white, powdery residue.
Greenwell and Brown were taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.
Greenwell was charged with controlled dangerous substance CDS possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia, obstructing and hindering, and altering physical evidence in a criminal procedure.
Brown was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. Greenwell was released on $1,500 bond, and Brown was freed on $1,000 bond.
Both have district court hearings Nov. 18.
Intoxicated endangerment arrests made
On Saturday, Deputy Bruce Sampson responded to the area of Route 2/4 and Sixes Road in Prince Frederick for the report of an intoxicated person in the roadway.
Sampson reportedly dealt with the person, identified as Christopher Lee Ward, 43, of Prince Frederick, on a previous call and advised him to stay out of the road or he would be arrested.
Upon arrival Sampson found Ward lying on the shoulder of the road, stating that he was walking to North Carolina.
Ward was arrested and taken to the county detention center where he was charged with intoxicated endangerment.
He was released on his own recognizance and faces an Oct. 17 district court hearing.
On Sept. 12, Deputy Troy Holt responded to Sea Gate Square in Chesapeake Beach for the report of an unconscious person laying on the side of the road.
Upon arrival Holt observed Dennis Marvin Erich Jr., 50, of Prince Frederick, lying on the ground in the entrance of Sea Gate Square.
Erich woke up, refused medical treatment and was arrested.
He was taken to the county detention center where he was charged with intoxicated endangerment.
Erich was released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing scheduled for Oct. 28.
House vandalized with spray paint
On Sunday, Deputy Derek Chrismer responded to Gunsmoke Trail in Lusby for the report of damaged property.
The complainant advised sometime between Sept.14 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 15 at 12:25 p.m. someone spray-painted the siding on the back of her house.
The estimated value of the damaged property is $200.
Plate swiped
On Sept. 11, Deputy Nicholas Savick responded to Lochness Lane in Owings for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised sometime between Sept. 8 and 11 someone stole the registration plate from his boat trailer.
The estimated value of the stolen property is $75.
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects.
Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information.
If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911.
The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN