Bond denied for murder suspect

Investigators are continuing to probe the murder of a Calvert County woman, the apparent victim of a home invasion robbery who may have known her assailant.
The suspect in the case, David Harold Johnson, 48, is being held without bond in the Calvert County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing on 10 charges filed against Johnson Tuesday in connection with the death of Rose M. Long, 71, of Prince Frederick, is currently scheduled for July 13 in district court.
According to Maryland State Police reports, Long was discovered dead Monday by a relative around 10 a.m. inside her home in the 200 block of Stafford Road. Court records show Johnson was living in a house about one block away. Police believe he had been residing in Washington, D.C., prior to coming to Calvert a few months ago.
“Investigators believe the victim paid the suspect to mow her lawn the day of the murder,” MSP spokesman Greg Shipley told The Calvert Recorder. “It is possible that was the first and only time this had occurred, but that has not been verified. The investigation is ongoing.”
Troopers who were dispatched to Long’s home found the interior of the residence in disarray. “Troopers found evidence of an assault,” the MSP’s initial press release on the crime stated. “Investigators determined the victim’s car was missing and may have been taken by the suspect.” Police released a description of Long’s vehicle — a maroon 2000 Toyota Camry, including in their dispatch the car’s Maryland registration.
Tuesday morning around 5 a.m., a motorist who had seen the dispatch spotted the Camry on Route 4 near Skinners Turn Road in Owings. The motorist contacted police. A short time later, a state trooper and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended Johnson.
“We are not identifying that person at this time,” said Shipley.
“Rose was a breast cancer survivor who led a team for every Relay for Life fundraiser,” said former Calvert County commissioner Susan Shaw. “She was a small woman with a big warm smile. She was vibrant, engaging, youthful-looking and acting, committed to her causes, quiet, unassuming, Christian, involved and fully immersed in a busy life. It was impossible not to love Rose. I am heartbroken anyone would harm her in any way.”
Johnson, who court records show had spent time in the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup after pleading guilty to armed robbery in Anne Arundel County in 2010, was charged in Calvert with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, home invasion, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary of a dwelling, theft $1,500 to under $25,000, motor vehicle unlawful taking, and rogue and vagabond. Court records show he is being represented by the public defender’s office.
Other court documents indicate Anne Arundel County authorities issued a warrant Tuesday charging Johnson with violation of probation.
The lead investigator for the case is Detective Kyle Simms of the MSP Criminal Enforcement Division.
An official with the Maryland Medical Examiner’s Office was unable to comment on results of the autopsy performed on Long since the case is still under investigation.
