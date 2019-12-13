A Calvert man who allegedly broke into a Lusby vape shop in June entered a guilty plea in circuit court Friday.
The defendant, Ryan Nicholas Boswell, 19, of Lusby, pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree general burglary. The charge is a felony.
According to court records, a juvenile accomplice aided Boswell in the June 27 early morning breaking, entering and burglary at Pleasant Vapes.
Deputies who responded to the crime scene found a broken window on the western side of the building, broken glass on the interior floor in front of the window, vape juice bottles that had been knocked off of the sales shelf and “a rock, slightly larger than a softball,” Detective Edward Yates of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stated in court documents, “I obtained a store video that showed two males enter the business at 4:02 a.m.”
In addition to several vape cartridge bottles, deputies and crime scene technicians who scoured the wooded area near the store also located a cellphone. Yates said Detective Sarah Jernigan was able to establish the assigned number to the cellphone. The cell number subsequently led police to Boswell, who was located at his alleged accomplice’s residence one day after the burglary.
Yates said during a recorded interview that “Ryan Boswell initially denied committing the burglary and stated that he did not know what I was talking about,” Yates reported. “However, when I explained to Boswell that he had made a mistake and dropped his cellphone at the store, his entire demeanor changed.”
Boswell confessed he and the juvenile committed the burglary, which they plotted after drinking several beers, Yates reported.
The defendant subsequently led police to an area of Chesapeake Ranch Estates, where several bottles of stolen vape juice were hidden. Formal charges were filed against Boswell in July. After initially being held without bond, he was released on his own recognizance, according to a court docket summary.
On Friday, standing before Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee, Boswell pleaded guilty to the one count. Boswell’s attorney, Robert Harvey, told Chandlee his client was “ready, willing and able” to be enrolled in the local drug court program.
Chandlee agreed to accept Boswell, telling the defendant, “I expect you to be honest, I expect you to be compliant. This is not regular probation.”
The case was prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY