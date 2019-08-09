The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information into the burglary of Bowen’s Grocery Store.
On July 26 at approximately 4:48 a.m., the Bowen’s Grocery Store, located at 4300 Hunting Creek Rd, Huntingtown was entered through a broken front window.
The pictured suspect is described as a light skinned male, wearing a gray sweatshirt, light colored pants and tan work boots.
If anyone has any information in reference to this burglary, contact Detective Livingston at 410-535-2800, ext. 2596.