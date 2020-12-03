Two Calvert residents are dead, and others injured, after multiple car crashes throughout the state last week, which claimed the life of a former Huntingtown High School swimmer and a one-year-old child.
Two of the fatal crashes occurred on the evening of Thanksgiving Day, when a single-vehicle crash in Huntingtown and a three-vehicle collision in Denton killed two Calvert residents.
At about 5 p.m. last Thursday, Nov. 26, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a collision off Wilson Road in the area of Allday Road, where a vehicle operated by Zachary David Igor Spain, 22, of Huntingtown had crashed into two utility poles. Spain was declared dead at the scene.
Spain was a 2016 graduate of Huntingtown High School and was an avid swimmer, according to his obituary, starting at age 5 and later swimming for Huntingtown High, where he competed for three years and made it to the state swim meet.
A fundraiser set up by Zachary Spain’s mother, Kandia Spain, a former swimming coach at Huntingtown and Northern high schools as well as King’s Landing Academy, a small private school, raised over $11,000 in four days following the crash.
Zachary Spain was to be remembered at a livestreamed service planned for Thursday this week.
Shortly after the crash in Huntingtown, another crash across the Chesapeake Bay killed Loretta Fugate, a one-year old girl from Port Republic, on the family’s way back from Thanksgiving dinner.
After 6:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Maryland State Police responded to Route 404 and Route 480 in Denton where officers determined three vehicles headed westbound were approaching a red traffic light, when the vehicle in the back, operated by Arthur W. Callaghna, a 23-year-old Chester man, did not stop, according to a release from the state police.
Police determined through interviews that Callaghna had suffered “some type of medical emergency” and was not stopping the vehicle, a passenger in his vehicle told officers, and the passenger grabbed the steering wheel to avoid a collision, but struck a 2018 Ford Fiesta operated by Curtis Fugate, 31, of Port Republic.
Curtis Fugate’s vehicle spun into the side of a 2012 Ford Focus, operated by James Perone, 66, of Lewes, Del., the release says, and emergency medical personnel transported Callaghna and Loretta Fugate, 1, to Johns Hopkins Hospital. Loretta Fugate died of her injuries at the hospital the next day.
A fundraiser set up to lay Loretta Fugate to rest, which raised $4,400 as of Wednesday, says the family was heading home from Thanksgiving dinner.
Police in Caroline County are conferring with the state’s attorney’s office there to discuss possible charges, the release says, and an investigation is ongoing.
Earlier last week, on Nov. 23, a crash in Anne Arundel County near its border with Calvert on West Chesapeake Beach Road killed Mary Char-Lynn Phipps, 53, of Brandywine.
Two Chesapeake Beach residents, Linda Ann Hallbritter, 59, and Karal Edward Buhner, 57, had collided into a vehicle containing Hallbritter, which had crossed the center line to pass another vehicle, a release from the Anne Arundel County Police says.
Hallbritter had serious injuries, and Buhner had non-life threatening injuries, according to Anne Arundel police.
