Calvert sheriff's Deputy Jermaine P. Mason has been suspended after an investigation led to charges of him allegedly being drunk when the patrol vehicle he was driving while off duty crashed into another vehicle.
A Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in a head-on motor vehicle crash on Jan. 7 on Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick was issued seven traffic citations, including for allegedly driving drunk, according to court records and a press release issued Feb. 24 by the county state’s attorney’s office.
The charges filed against Deputy Jermaine Parvell Mason, 39, of Prince Frederick include driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while impaired. Mason was also cited for reckless driving and negligent driving.
Mason was off duty at the time and driving a marked patrol vehicle when the crash occurred, according to police. Both Mason and the other driver involved were injured and taken to hospitals. Both were treated and released. Police did not identify the other motorist.
Both the deputy and the other driver involved sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and were flown to Washington Region Capital Medical Center.
According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, Mason is currently suspended with pay in accordance with state law.
The state’s attorney’s office press release stated that its investigation into the incident took one month to completed.
Calvert Interim State’s Attorney Robert Harvey (R) said in the press release he “will have no further comment until the evidence is formally presented in court.”
Prosecution of the case is being handled by Christopher Monte, assistant state’s attorney.
According to court records, a preliminary inquiry will be held April 4 in district court.