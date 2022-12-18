Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Calvert County Sheriff's Office in Prince Frederick

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A Calvert County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and critically wounded Saturday night during an incident in Huntingtown.

According to a sheriff's office press release, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. During the initial stop, the suspect's vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate southbound on Route 2/4.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews