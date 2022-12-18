A Calvert County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and critically wounded Saturday night during an incident in Huntingtown.
According to a sheriff's office press release, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. During the initial stop, the suspect's vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate southbound on Route 2/4.
Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened fire at pursuing deputies, striking one patrol vehicle. The pursuit continued to the Walnut Creek subdivision in Huntingtown, where deputies used a "pit maneuver" to terminate the pursuit. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.
The suspect that was driving fired additional rounds, ultimately striking a deputy, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies returned fire and the suspect fled into the nearby development.
The passenger of the vehicle was immediately taken into custody. A short time later, deputies apprehended the other suspect near the entrance to the neighborhood. It was determined the suspect had also been shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office release.
Both the suspect and the deputy were transported to area trauma centers for injuries received. The suspect remains in stable condition.
The deputy, whose name had not been released as off Sunday morning, was in critical condition.
Two additional deputies involved in the exchange of gunfire have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy, the sheriff's office reported.
In accordance with state law, the Maryland attorney general’s independent investigations division was contacted, but based on a lack of qualifying factors, declined to handle the investigation.