A Calvert County sheriff's deputy was injured during an incident Monday morning, which was the result of a high-speed chase, police reported. Two juveniles from Baltimore are in custody as a result of the incident.
According to a sheriff's office press release, shortly after 7 a.m., deputies from the patrol bureau received a lookout for two vehicles traveling southbound on Route 4 through Dunkirk at speeds of over 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, passing on the shoulder and running red lights.
During the attempted apprehension, one of the drivers tried to elude a traffic stop in the area of Broomes Island Road. The suspect crossed over the median, struck a light pole, and ultimately struck Deputy Christopher Idol’s marked patrol vehicle, which also contained his K-9 partner.
The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile, was immediately apprehended and taken into custody.
The second driver fled up an embankment prior to Broomes Island Road, and traveled through a field into the wooded area near Yoes Corner Lane in St. Leonard. The suspect then bailed out of the vehicle and fled into the woods where a foot chase ensued. Deputies apprehended the juvenile suspect on Blackberry Lane in Prince Frederick.
Investigation revealed the two juveniles were both operating stolen vehicles and were in possession of stolen property. Both juveniles are facing theft and numerous traffic charges along with second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.
Idol was transported to a shock trauma center in Baltimore for injuries received and was later released. His K-9 partner, Stryker, was uninjured.
“This is the second incident this year where unlicensed, juvenile drivers have attempted to drive stolen vehicles recklessly through our county," stated Sheriff Mike Evans (R). "We will always consider our citizens safety when pursuing these individuals and fortunately our deputies are trained to end these pursuits and apprehend the suspects quickly.”