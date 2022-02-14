On Monday, Feb. 14, at approximately 3:23 p.m. Calvert County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the PNC Bank inside the Giant Food Store in Dunkirk for a reported armed bank robbery.
An investigation revealed a man approached the teller, displayed a handgun, announced a robbery and fled the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect was described as a bald, white male approximately 5-foot, 10-inches tall and 215 pounds with blue eyes. He was wearing a surgical mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a small design on the left chest, dark-colored pants and tan work boots.
The sheriff's office advised that anyone who encounters the man is to treat the suspect as armed and dangerous, and provide all tips by calling 410-535-2800 or emailing Cpl. William Rector at William.Rector@calvertcountymd.gov. Refer to case #22-7873.
Calvert County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Calvert County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.
Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Calvert County Crime Solvers by calling 410-535-2880. Tips can also be submitted by email: ccsotips@Calvertcountymd.gov or by using the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 to download.