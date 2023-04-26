Calvert County’s grand jury for the current term was called into session Monday, April 24, and the panel handed down eight indictments against six people.
Indicted twice were Sharrieff Marquise Harding, 27, of Baltimore and Tavaughn Grafton Brown, 30, of Chesapeake Beach.
Harding was served a seven-count indictment for felony theft and the taking of motor vehicles that allegedly occurred last November. Charging papers filed in March state that Harding is accused of stealing dirt bikes in St. Leonard. The case was investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
The second indictment, which is 10 counts, charges Harding with felony burglary, felony theft and two counts of the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. The alleged incident occurred Feb. 11 and was also investigated by the sheriff’s office.
According to court records, on March 9 Harding posted $5,000 bond and was released. Harding’s initial appearance in circuit court is scheduled for May 22.
Brown was indicted in connection with two burglaries that occurred in March at two Dunkirk area stores. According to court papers, four chainsaws were stolen from a hardware store March 5.
According to a report filed by Detective Sarah Jernigan of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, footage from a nearby store’s outdoor surveillance camera was reviewed. The video showed someone putting store items into a SUV.
Another burglary at a nearby store was reported March 28. According to Jernigan, the case, investigated by sheriff’ office Detective Wyatt McDowell, had similarities to the March 5 incident.
Surveillance footage obtained from a nearby gas station’s camera was reviewed by investigators and a passenger was identified as Brown, who was then developed as a suspect and located.
“Brown was advised of his Miranda rights and provided a statement indicating he was also responsible for the burglary that occurred on March 5,” Jernigan wrote in court papers. Brown was charged with second-degree burglary, felony theft and malicious destruction of property.
Court records show Brown was ordered held without bond March 30.
The grand jury handed down a two-count indictment against a 40-year-old Lusby woman. On March 17, Jernigan filed a charge of abuse with physical injury to a vulnerable adult against a Rachel Nicole Lesueur. Jernigan conducted the investigation, working with adult protective services and the department of social services.
“Medical records indicate” that June 2021 was the last time the victim visited a doctor, according to Jernigan, who identified Lesueur as the person who was responsible for the victim’s care.
According to court documents, the 20-year-old victim has various health issues and is both non-verbal and non-ambulatory. During the investigation, on Feb. 14 the victim was deemed malnourished, hypothermic and severely dehydrated.
Since mid-February, the victim has been under the care of the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and the guardianship of the department of social services.
According to court records, a summons was issued for Lesueur.
The indictment charges Lesueur with vulnerable adult abuse physical injury and vulnerable adult abuse/custodian. According to court records, Lesueur’s initial appearance in circuit court is set for May 8. The case, which is being prosecuted by Rebecca Cordero, assistant state’s attorney, could go to trial in late August.
Drug indictments issued
Additionally, the grand jury indicted three people for possession of drug with the intent to distribute. The indictees included Michael Ian Harts, 30, of St. Leonard, who was arrested Feb. 14 after a raid in police found quantities of suspected heroin, suspected Suboxone and approximately 23 grams of suspected marijuana. Two guns were also confiscated.
Harts was served with a nine-count indictment. The case, which is being prosecuted by John Andrew Stackhouse of the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, could go to trial in September.
A 15-count indictment was handed down against Ashlet Renee Hutching, 39, of Lusby.
On March 30, Circuit Court Judge Mark Carmean signed off on two search and seizure warrants for a Lusby residence, according to Deputy Thomas Buckler III of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Buckler reported in court papers that at the scene, officers confiscated quantities of suspected methamphetamine, suspected Adderall, suspected alprazolam and 9.8 grams of suspected fentanyl.
According to court documents, Hutching was arrested, searched and charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, one count each of distribution of narcotics, possession of a large amount of drugs, plus eight misdemeanor drug possession charges. Those counts carried over to the indictment counts.
On April 3, District Court Judge Michelle R. Saunders ordered Hutching be held without bond. The case, which could go to trial in September, will be prosecuted by Lee Ann Bell of the Calvert state’s attorney’s office. Hutching is being represented in the case by Melissa Ann Miller.
Derrick Hopeton Burford, 43, of Baltimore, was served a five-count indictment. Burford was arrested March 30 during a traffic stop conducted by the Maryland State Police.
A search of Burford’s vehicle yield a quantity of suspected crack cocaine. Burford has been held without bond since his arrest.