Calvert man accused of assaulting woman in St. Mary's

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Calvert man accused of assaulting girlfriend
A Lusby man faces a felony child abuse charge following his girlfriend’s report to police that he struck her and her child in an argument at a Lexington Park residence, charging papers in the case say.
Daeshaun Dwayne Nelson, 20, was jailed Tuesday morning and released the following day after his girlfriend told officers he had punched her in the face and continued to hit her in the face, also striking the child, charging papers say.
The documents say the mother and child both showed visible injuries, and that she had a final protective order against Nelson.
In a police interview, charging papers say Nelson admitted he had been at the residence that morning and entered into the argument an hour later.
DAN BELSON
Thousands in property taken
On June 4, Deputy Tristen Plant responded to Llewelyn Lane in Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The complainant advised between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 2, someone stole a Dell Pro Series laptop, a Samsonite computer bag, a Makita skill saw, bank statements, a birth certificate and a passport from their work van. The total value of the stolen property is $2,650.
Street signs vandalized
On June 3, Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty responded to Rousby Hall Road in Lusby for the report of damaged property. Deputy Hardesty observed a total of seven street signs that had been marked with profanity along Rousby Hall Road. The value of the damaged property is $999.
Biker damages turf field
On June 5, Deputy Howard Anderson responded to Solomons Town Center Park in Solomons for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised someone was observed riding a red dirt bike through the turf field on June 4 at 5 p.m. The value of damaged property is $500.
Packages swiped from mailbox
On June 2, Deputy Rosario Hardy responded to Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime on May 22, someone stole two packages from their mailbox. A third package was opened but left inside the mailbox. The value of the stolen property is $28.
Theft outside store
On June 6, Dfc. Bruce Sampson met with a complainant at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, who was reporting a theft. The complainant advised that between 7 and 8 p.m. on June 5, someone stole the handicap parking placard from their vehicle while parked at Walmart in Prince Frederick. The value of the stolen property is unknown.
Cops roll up sleeves
Maryland State Police are joining other law enforcement agencies to assist the American Red Cross in encouraging the public to donate blood during the coronavirus pandemic.
The push to donate blood is an effort by state law enforcement agencies in Maryland who want to honor the memories of those Marylanders who lost their lives to COVID-19 and honor the service of all those who help fight it. As part of this effort, the American Red Cross is partnering with MSP, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Maryland Transit Administration Police and Maryland Capitol Police to launch the #SleevesUpMD Blood Drive.
The #SleevesUpMD campaign seeks to raise 150 pledges for blood donations. Blood supplies are at a critical shortage and just one lifesaving, selfless donation can save as many as three people.
Those partnering in this effort are encouraging all Maryland law enforcement, first responders and citizens to help us reach this goal. “The commitment to public service and saving lives exhibited daily by the men and women of the Maryland State Police goes far beyond the enforcement of traffic and criminal laws,” Maryland State Police Superintendent, Colonel Woodrow Jones III, said. “Our employees are always on the alert for opportunities to serve and assist our citizens, especially during these challenging days. This blood drive is a great way for us to give back to our communities in a tangible way.
All of our state law enforcement agencies are proud to join together in this lifesaving effort.”
To donate your lifesaving gift, go to sleevesup.redcrossblood.org/ campaign/marylands-state-lawenforcement-sleevesupmdcampaign/. Follow the instructions to make a reservation that is easy and convenient for you. A social distance-compliant reservation can be scheduled at any American Red Cross Maryland donation center.
Facebook frauds under investigation
Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating reported fraudulent Facebook advertisements where victims are scammed out of online purchases. Between May 26, 2020, and May 28, 2020, deputies have responded to three separate reports of fraud/false advertisement of a boat, an SUV and an ATV ranging from $1600 to $2800. In each case, the investigation revealed the victim inquires about an item for sale on Facebook, and the suspect responds by saying they want to use eBay services for the transactions through the purchase of eBay cards. In two of the cases, the seller advises they are selling for a relative and the transaction is time-sensitive. Once the purchase of eBay cards is made, the post is removed, contact numbers and emails are blocked, and no record of transactions are found.
Citizens are advised to avoid being the victim of these scams and use caution when making online purchases through Facebook. These incidents remain under investigation.
Anyone with information in regards to these cases or similar incidents are asked to call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our mobile app. To download our free app visit: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
Call Crime Solvers offer reward
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN