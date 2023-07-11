Jared Michael Lemon

Jared Michael Lemon, 42, of Owings

 MARYLAND STATE POLICE PHOTO

A 42-year-old Owings man was arrested Monday morning and is facing five counts of child pornography possession, the Maryland State Police reported.

According to the state police, the defendant, Jared Michael Lemon, is employed as an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police Department.


  

