A 42-year-old Owings man was arrested Monday morning and is facing five counts of child pornography possession, the Maryland State Police reported.
According to the state police, the defendant, Jared Michael Lemon, is employed as an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police Department.
That agency reported on July 10 that it “immediately revoked the officer’s police powers" and, while MSP was investigating the allegations, reassigned him to administrative duties where he would not interact with the public. Lemon will be suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case. He has been with the Capitol police since 2005 and served with the uniformed services bureau.
According to state police, the investigation that led to Lemon’s arrest began last December when troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack initiated a probe into the possession of child pornography.
“The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force also received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user, later identified as Lemon, had uploaded suspected child pornography,” a state police press release stated. “Members of the MSP computer crimes unit, with assistance from troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack and homeland security investigations, served a search warrant of Lemon’s residence in December 2022. Investigators subsequently seized electronic devices for forensic analysis. The analysis revealed evidence of possession of child pornography.”
The local investigation was headed up by Trooper Kelsey Stull.
Lemon is currently being held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 30.
The five charges filed against him are all misdemeanors.
Capitol police stated its office of professional responsibility will launch an administrative investigation at the conclusion of the state’s criminal case against Lemon.