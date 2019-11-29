The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit announced the apprehension this month of Melvin Lee Mackall Jr., 42, of Huntingtown.
According to a court docket summary, Mackall was issued a bench warrant for violation of probation in August 2017.
In September, a bench warrant was issued in circuit court for Mackall’s arrest for failing to appear at a hearing on the probation violation charges.
In 2013, Mackall was indicted on five counts, including armed robbery and second-degree assault.
The charges stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred on Feb. 5, 2013. According to a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office report, Mackall and another man are alleged to have broken into a home on Roundup Road in Lusby and confronted a sleeping couple and their small child.
“The victim stated he awoke when he was struck in the head with a blunt object,” the press release stated.
One of the suspects “demanded the victims’ prescription medication and beat the victim severely about the body and face with a blunt object.
The suspect implied he was armed and threatened to kill the female and toddler.”
Members of the Calvert Investigative Team conducted a probe and identified Mackall as one of the suspects, the police report stated.
He was apprehended 23 days after the incident during the execution of a search and seizure warrant at a home in the White Sands subdivision of Lusby.
In August 2013, Mackall pleaded guilty to the second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit robbery charges, with all other charges, including armed robbery being nolle prosequi.
In addition to a five-year sentence with all but one year suspended for the assault and a 10-year sentence with all but three years suspended, Mackall was deemed eligible for probation at that time.
In July 2017, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Division of Parole and Probation filed a request for a warrant with Calvert County Circuit Court stating that Mackall, who was paroled in June of 2015, had violated the terms of his probation.
“The purpose of this report is to advise the court of Mr. Melvin Mackall’s noncompliance towards his condition of supervision,” said the document, which was signed by Field Supervisor Monica J. Bradley and Senior Agent Charise L. Watts.
The report noted that on May 1, 2017, Mackall was issued a traffic citation for attempting to elude uniformed police by failing to stop.
According to the report, the incident occurred in Anne Arundel County on April 27, 2017.
Later that month, Mackall was issued a criminal citation in Anne Arundel for controlled dangerous substance possession paraphernalia.
In July 2017, the state report said Mackall was arrested and charged in Anne Arundel two counts of CDS possession not marijuana.
In all, Bradley and Watts reported Mackall had violated four conditions of supervision. In addition to “obey all laws,” Mackall is alleged to have failed to get permission from a supervising agent prior to changing his home a ddress, notifying his supervising agent he was charged with a criminal offense and was found in illegal possession of drugs.
A court docket summary stated the criminal indictment case against Mackall in connection to the February 2013 incident has been “reopened.”
A violation of probation hearing in circuit court is scheduled for Jan. 17.
Mackall is being represented in the case by Owings-based attorney Ricardo L. Piereck.
