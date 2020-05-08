Calvert man charged with heroin possession

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Man charged with heroin possession
On April 20, Tfc. Jeffrey Palumbo responded to Route 4 and Patuxent Point Parkway in Solomons to investigate a motor vehicle crash. Upon arriving at the scene, Palumbo made contact with the passenger, who sustained no apparent injuries in the crash. Police identified the passenger as Antoine Dominque Brooks, 31, of Huntingtown. In his report, Palumbo stated that he observed controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia “in plain sight,” prompting him to conduct a probable cause search of the vehicle. The search yielded two syringes of suspected heroin as well as other paraphernalia. According to the MSP report, Brooks was issued criminal citations and released from the scene.
District court records show that Brooks was issued a summons nine days after the incident.
According to court records, Brooks was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing inquiry is scheduled for June 22 in district court.
MSP probing phone scams
Police are warning the public about telephone scams in which the caller claims to be an agent for Publishers Clearing House, stating that the person contacted had “won the grand prize” from Publishers Clearing House, but only after paying a $250 “fee” to cover the cost of taxes.
According to MSP investigators, “this scam serves as a reminder that Publishers Clearing House and other sweepstakes do not require upfront fees to cover the cost of winning prizes. Visit the PCH website for further information or call their toll free number — 800-392-4190. The Federal Trade Commission also offers information on reporting telephone scams at 1-877-FTC-HELP.
The MSP press release stated, “this most recent case involved people in the Upper Eastern Shore region who reported receiving a telephone call from someone who identified themselves as “Agent John Clark” calling on behalf of Publishers Clearing House, saying the citizen had won the grand prize but needed to send in $250 first, in the form of a wire transfer, or a loaded gift card, to cover the cost of taxes.
Tenants need to report sexual harassment during coronavirus crisis
Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur is asking anyone who has witnessed or experienced sexual harassment by a landlord, property manager, maintenance worker or anyone with control over housing to report that conduct to the Department of Justice. The COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted the ability of many people to pay rent on time and has increased housing insecurity. The Department of Justice has heard reports of housing providers trying to exploit the crisis to sexually harass tenants. Sexual harassment in housing is illegal, and the Department of Justice stands ready to investigate such allegations and pursue enforcement actions where appropriate.
The Justice Department’s initiative is an effort to combat sexual harassment in housing led by the Civil Rights Division, in coordination with U.S. Attorney’s Offices across the country. The goal of the initiative is to address sexual harassment by landlords, property managers, maintenance workers, loan officers or other people who have control over housing. Launched in 2017, the initiative has filed lawsuits across the county, alleging a pattern or practice of sexual harassment in housing and recovered millions of dollars in damages for harassment victims. The Justice Department’s investigations frequently uncover sexual harassment that has been ongoing for years. Many individuals do not know that being sexually harassed by a housing provider can violate federal law or that the Department of Justice may be able to help.
Anyone who has experienced sexual harassment in housing, or knows someone who has, is encouraged to contact the Civil Rights Division by calling 844-380-6178 or emailing fairhousing@usdoj.gov; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, at 410-209-4800; or by filing a complaint alleging harassment or discrimination in housing with the Department of Housing and Urban Development through HUD’s website or by calling 800-669-9777.
Crime Solvers offers reward
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do need to leave only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
MARTY MADDEN