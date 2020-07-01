Calvert man charged with reckless driving spree

A Calvert County man is behind bars in Queen Anne’s County after allegedly causing several hit-and-run crashes on Route 50, state police reported.
According to court records, the accused—identified as Sean Michael Tettimer, 27, of Prince Frederick—was charged with three counts of controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana. Tettimer, who was operating a Mercury, was also served with 23 traffic citations, which include various charges for failure to stop, negligent driving, reckless driving, attempting to drive while impaired by drugs and alcohol, attempting to elude police, tailgating and unsafe lane changing.
Tettimer was awaiting a bond review in Queen Anne’s County District Court Monday.
Maryland State Police reported in a press release that the series of crashes occurred “in just a matter of minutes.”
According to the MSP, “shortly before 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash along Route 50 East just after the exit of the Bay Bridge. According to a preliminary investigation, Tettimer had struck a guardrail on the Bay Bridge before he struck a tractor-trailer on eastbound Route 50 by Thompson Creek Road. Tettimer continued to drive east on Route 50 as troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of his vehicle. Tettimer next struck a Honda CRV and a Chevy Tahoe. His vehicle eventually experienced mechanical failure and came to rest along the shoulder of Route 50 just prior to Maryland Route 213.
Troopers took Tettimer into custody at the scene without further incident. According to a preliminary investigation, Tettimer also had possession of suspected heroin in his vehicle.”
Police said Tettimer was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton treatment of his injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Route 50, just prior to Route 213, was partially closed briefly following the crashes, police reported.
According to a case search, Tettimer is currently serving five years of supervised probation related to a guilty plea. He entered in December 2018 conspiracy to possess CDS with the intent to distribute. Court records show that in early 2019, Tettimer was given a five-year sentence with all but 18 months suspended.
The Queen Anne’s County incident remains under investigation. Court records show the investigator handling the case is Tfc. Todd J. Schillaci of the MSP’s Centreville Barrack.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY