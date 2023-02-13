A 38-year-old St. Leonard man is being held without bond after members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search of his residence on Thursday, Feb. 9.
According to court records, Ernest Drew Phillips was charged with sex abuse of a minor, solicitation of a subject for child pornography, visual surveillance of a person’s private area and three counts of possession of child pornography.
Maryland State Police Trooper Burnett stated in charging papers that “Phillips possessed and retained files that depict minors engaged in sexual conduct.”
Burnett’s investigation into Phillips’ case was initiated Dec. 7, 2022, after the task force received a “cyber tip.”
Investigators allege that on July 8 and 9, 2020, the defendant “did cause sex abuse to a minor” — reportedly a juvenile under the age of 16—used a camera “with prurient intent” to take images of the juvenile and knowingly permitted a minor to engage in production of obscene matter.
According to court documents, when police executed the court authorization signed by Calvert Circuit Court Judge Andrew Rappaport, several lurid images, described in charging papers, were found on Phillips’ iPhone.
“Phillips was located inside the residence at the time of the search warrant execution,” Burnett stated. “Phillips subsequently invoked his Miranda rights.”
After bond reviews, Phillips remained behind bars as of last weekend.