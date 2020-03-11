A Calvert County man indicted on charges he burglarized a shed on his grandfather’s property last spring was sentenced to five years March 2 in circuit court.
Judge Mark Chandlee suspended all but 18 months of the sentence imposed on the defendant — Nicholas Kelson, 25, of Lusby — and ordered five years of supervised probation.
In February, Kelson was indicted on charges stemming from a separate incident. He is charged with single counts of second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor and second-degree assault.
The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 31.
According to court records, Kelson pleaded guilty to theft $1,500 to under $25,000 in connection to the May 31 burglary.
Prosecutors did not pursue two other counts handed down in August for second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft.
Kelson pleaded guilty to the one count on Dec. 2 in front of now retired Judge Marjorie Clagett, court records stated. In documents on file in the Maryland court system, Tfc. Thomas Davis of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stated that he was dispatched to a home on Stock Drive in Lusby on June 3.
The property owner told Davis that items that were missing and presumed stolen included a large generator worth approximately $1,500, two weed whackers, a snowblower and a leaf blower. The shed owner told Kelson, that his grandson, had been living on the property and might know something about the theft. According to Davis, Kelson told him he had “no knowledge of this crime that occurred.” When the victim suggested to Davis that he check with pawn shops in the region, Kelson reportedly said, “no one is dumb enough to do that,” Davis stated in court documents. Davis’ further investigation led him to a female acquaintance of Kelson, who, according to the trooper, unwittingly helped move the items with her pickup truck from the Lusby property to a pawn shop in St. Mary’s County.
According to Davis in his court summary, the woman told police she thought the items belonged to Kelson, who she believed was the sole owner of the Lusby property.
After interviewing the woman, Davis was able to contact the pawnshop where the items had been taken.
A warrant for Kelson’s arrest was served June 5 in St. Leonard.
Kelson, who was represented by attorney Jacqueline P. Swanson at the March 2 sentencing, was given credit for 125 days served. He will not be required to pay any restitution.
Kelson is due back in circuit court on March 30 for a status hearing on the sex charges he is facing.
